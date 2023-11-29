 Hp Spectre X360 13 Ap0102tu (5se55pa) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(29 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop
HP Spectre X360 13 ap0102tu 5SE55PA Laptop

HP Spectre X360 13 ap0102tu 5SE55PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 331,183 in India with Intel Core i7-8565U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Spectre X360 13 ap0102tu 5SE55PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Spectre X360 13 ap0102tu 5SE55PA Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Key Specs
₹331,183
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i7-8565U (8th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 10 Home Basic
3840 x 2160 Pixels
1.32 Kg weight (Light-weight)
HP Spectre X360 13 ap0102tu 5SE55PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Spectre X360 13 ap0102tu 5SE55PA Laptop in India is Rs. 331,183.  It comes in the following colors: Dark ...Read More

The starting price for the HP Spectre X360 13 ap0102tu 5SE55PA Laptop in India is Rs. 331,183.  It comes in the following colors: Dark Ash Silver.

HP Spectre X360 13-ap0102tu (5SE55PA) Laptop (Core I7 8th Gen/16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10)

(1 TB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Hp Spectre X360 13 Ap0102tu 5se55pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Po
  • 4 Cell
  • 61 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • 3840 x 2160 Pixels
  • Diagonal 4K IPS Micro-edge WLED-Backlit Touch Screen Display with Corning Gorilla Glass NBT
  • LED
  • Yes
  • 331 ppi
General Information
  • 308.8 x 217.9 x 14.5 mm
  • 64-bit
  • 14.5 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • HP
  • 1.32 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • x360 13-ap0102tu (5SE55PA)
  • Dark Ash Silver
Memory
  • 1
  • 16 GB
  • 2400 Mhz
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Quad Speakers
  • HP Audio Boost 2.0
  • Bang & Olufsen Play
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Yes
  • Integrated Digital Microphone
  • No
Networking
  • Yes
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 5.0
  • 5
Others
  • No
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel UHD 620
  • Intel Core i7-8565U (8th Gen)
  • 1.8 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Full-size island-style Keyboard
  • No
  • HP Imagepad with Multi-Touch Gesture Support
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 1 TB
