Hp Spectre X360 13 Ap0122tu (6cz95pa) Laptop (core I7 8th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Spectre X360 13 ap0122tu 6CZ95PA Laptop

HP Spectre X360 13 ap0122tu 6CZ95PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 281,502 in India with Intel Core i7-8565U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Spectre X360 13 ap0122tu 6CZ95PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Spectre X360 13 ap0122tu 6CZ95PA Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹281,502
13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
Intel Core i7-8565U (8th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Professional
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.32 Kg weight (Light-weight)
Out of Stock

HP Spectre X360 13 ap0122tu 6CZ95PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Spectre X360 13 ap0122tu 6CZ95PA Laptop in India is Rs. 281,502.  It comes in the following colors: Poseidon Blue.

The starting price for the HP Spectre X360 13 ap0122tu 6CZ95PA Laptop in India is Rs. 281,502.  It comes in the following colors: Poseidon Blue.

HP Spectre X360 13-ap0122tu (6CZ95PA) Laptop (Core I7 8th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10)

(512 GB SSD,16 GB RAM DDR4,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Hp Spectre X360 13 Ap0122tu 6cz95pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Po
  • 61 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Diagonal FHD IPS Anti-glare Micro-edge WLED-Backlit Touch Screen Display
  • Yes
  • 13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)
  • LED
  • 166 ppi
General Information
  • 64-bit
  • Poseidon Blue
  • HP
  • x360 13-ap0122tu (6CZ95PA)
  • 308.8 x 217.9 x 14.5 mm
  • 14.5 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
  • 1.32 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Windows 10 Professional
Memory
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 2400 Mhz
  • 1
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • No
  • Bang & Olufsen Play
  • Yes
  • Quad Speakers
  • 720p HD
  • HP Audio Boost 2.0
  • Integrated Digital Microphone
  • Yes
Networking
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5.0
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
  • No
Performance
  • 1.8 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-8565U (8th Gen)
  • Intel UHD 620
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Full-size island-style Keyboard
  • HP Imagepad with Multi-Touch Gesture Support
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
