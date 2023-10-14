I Life Zed Note Ii Laptop (atom Quad Core X5/2 Gb/32 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। i life Laptop

I-Life Zed Note II Laptop (Atom Quad Core X5/2 GB/32 GB SSD/Windows 10)
(32 GB SSD,2 GB RAM DDR3,13.3 Inches (33.78 cm) Display Size)
The starting price for the I Life Zed Note II Laptop in India is Rs. 16,490. It comes in the following colors: Silver.
The starting price for the I Life Zed Note II Laptop in India is Rs. 16,490. It comes in the following colors: Silver.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.