Iball Exemplaire Compbook Laptop (atom Quad Core/2 Gb/32 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। iball Laptop

IBall Exemplaire CompBook Laptop

IBall Exemplaire CompBook Laptop is a Windows 10 laptop, available price is Rs 12,780 in India with Intel Atom Quad-Core Z3735F Processor , 8.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IBall Exemplaire CompBook Laptop from HT Tech. Buy IBall Exemplaire CompBook Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹12,780
14.0 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Atom Quad-Core Z3735F
32 GB
Windows 10
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
8.5 Hrs
IBall Exemplaire CompBook Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the IBall Exemplaire CompBook Laptop in India is Rs. 12,780.  At Amazon, the IBall Exemplaire CompBook Laptop can be purchased ...Read More

The starting price for the IBall Exemplaire CompBook Laptop in India is Rs. 12,780.  At Amazon, the IBall Exemplaire CompBook Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 14,699.  It comes in the following colors: Choco.

Iball Exemplaire Compbook Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 8.5 Hrs
  • Li-Po
Display Details
  • HD Screen
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • LED
  • 14.0 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • No
  • 112 ppi
General Information
  • Choco
  • 347 x 232 x 20.0 mm
  • 1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Windows 10
  • Exemplaire CompBook
  • 64-bit
  • iBall
  • 20.0 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 2 GB
  • 1 x 2 Gigabyte
  • 1600 Mhz
  • 64 GB
  • 1
  • DDR3
Multimedia
  • 0.3 MP
  • Yes
  • No
  • Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • HD Audio Solution
Networking
  • 4.0
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n
  • 4
Others
  • CompBook, Power Adapter, User Manual
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Atom Quad-Core Z3735F
  • Intel HD
  • 1.3 Ghz
Peripherals
  • No
  • Full Size Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-touch Gestures Support (Swipe, Scroll, Zoom)
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 32 GB
IBall Exemplaire CompBook Laptop Competitors
