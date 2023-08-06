Iqoo Neo 7s Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

IQOO Neo 7s IQOO Neo 7s is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 29,990 in India with 48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A55 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

User Replaceable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

USB Type-C Yes Camera Resolution 16 MP, Primary Camera

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Camera Setup Single

Image Resolution 8000 x 6000 Pixels

Flash Yes, LED Flash Display Display Type AMOLED

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Screen Size 6.57 inches (16.69 cm)

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels

Pixel Density 401 ppi General Launch Date August 17, 2023 (Unofficial)

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Model Neo 7s

Brand iQOO

Operating System Android v13

Network 5G: Not Supported in India,

4G: Available Supported in India,

3G: Available, 2G: Available Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

VoLTE Yes

NFC Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

WiFi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wifi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM 8 GB

Architecture 64 bit

Processor Fabrication 5 nm

Graphics Adreno 660

Processor Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 680 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A55 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 680) Smart TV Features Camera 48MP + 12MP + 5 MP Special Features Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 512 GB

