Iqoo Neo 9 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

IQOO Neo 9 IQOO Neo 9 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 49,990 in India with 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Processor , 5500 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹49,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 256 GB Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm) Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Front Camera 64 MP Battery 5500 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 12 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Iqoo Neo 9 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200

Front Camera 64 MP

Display 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Battery 5500 mAh

Rear Camera 108 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5500 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No Camera Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 64 MP, Primary Camera

Image Resolution 12000 x 9000 Pixels

Autofocus Yes

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type OLED

Screen Size 6.72 inches (17.07 cm)

Pixel Density 392 ppi General Operating System Android v13

Launch Date December 7, 2023 (Unofficial)

Brand iQOO Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity VoLTE Yes

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

NFC Yes

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Graphics Mali-G710 MC10

CPU Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A715 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

RAM 12 GB

Fabrication 4 nm

Architecture 64 bit

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory No

Internal Memory 256 GB

Not sure which

mobile to buy?