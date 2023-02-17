Iqoo Neo 7 256gb Price in India (17, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

IQOO Neo 7 256GB IQOO Neo 7 256GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 33,999 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.1 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 3 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Neo 7 256GB from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Neo 7 256GB now with free delivery.