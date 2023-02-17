 Iqoo Neo 7 256gb Price in India (17, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    IQOO Neo 7 256GB

    IQOO Neo 7 256GB is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 33,999 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.1 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 3 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on IQOO Neo 7 256GB from HT Tech. Buy IQOO Neo 7 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    7
    Score
    Last updated: 17 February 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹33,999
    256 GB
    6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    Octa core (3.1 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 3 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v13
    See full specifications
    Iqoo Phones Prices in India

    Iqoo mobiles price in India starts from Rs.12,990. HT Tech has 59 Iqoo mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Iqoo Neo 7 256gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Yes, Flash, 120W: 50 % in 10 minutes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 16 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
    • F1.79
    • F2.4
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Dual Video Recording
    • Yes
    • Single
    Design
    • Back: Plastic
    • 193 grams
    • 76.9 mm
    • 164.8 mm
    • Interstellar Black, Frost Blue
    • 8.5 mm
    Display
    • AMOLED
    • 120 Hz
    • 93.1 %
    • 6.78 inches (17.22 cm)
    • 1080 x 2400 pixels
    • 87.57 %
    • 388 ppi
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 1300 nits
    • 19.8:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • Yes
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Neo 7 256GB
    • iQOO Neo 7 5G 256GB
    • Android v13
    • February 16, 2023 (Official)
    • iQOO
    • Funtouch OS
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes, v5.3
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N3 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MT6896Z
    • LPDDR5
    • 12 GB
    • LPDDR5
    • 4 nm
    • Octa core (3.1 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 3 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-G610 MC6
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 256 GB
    • UFS 3.1
    • No
    Iqoo Neo 7 256gb