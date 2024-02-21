Itel P55 - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

Itel P55 Itel P55 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 50 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T606 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel P55 from HT Tech. Buy Itel P55 now with free delivery.