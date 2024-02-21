Itel P55 - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison

The starting price for the Itel P55 in India is Rs. 6,999. This is the Itel P55 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Moonlit Black, Aurora Blue and Brilliant Gold.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.