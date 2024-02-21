 Itel P55 - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
Itel P55 is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 50 MP + 0.08 MP Rear Camera, Unisoc T606 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel P55 from HT Tech. Buy Itel P55 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 21 February 2024
ItelP55_Display_6.6inches(16.76cm)
ItelP55_FrontCamera_8MP
ItelP55_RAM_4GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39643/heroimage/160666-v1-itel-p55-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_ItelP55_3
1/4 ItelP55_Display_6.6inches(16.76cm)
2/4 ItelP55_FrontCamera_8MP"
3/4 ItelP55_RAM_4GB"
View all Images 4/4 ItelP55_3"
Key Specs
₹6,999
128 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Unisoc T606
50 MP + 0.08 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
4 GB
Itel P55 Price in India

The starting price for the Itel P55 in India is Rs. 6,999.  This is the Itel P55 base model with 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Moonlit Black, Aurora Blue and Brilliant Gold.

Itel P55

Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Itel P55 Full Specifications

Key Specs

  • Display

    6.6 inches (16.76 cm)

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Processor

    Unisoc T606

  • Front Camera

    8 MP

  • Rear Camera

    50 MP + 0.08 MP

  • Battery

    5000 mAh

Battery

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Removable

    No

  • Capacity

    5000 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast, 18W

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Standby time

    Up to 240 Hours(2G)

Design

  • Height

    164 mm

  • Thickness

    8.4 mm

  • Colours

    Moonlit Black, Aurora Blue, Brilliant Gold

  • Width

    75 mm

  • Weight

    190 grams

Display

  • Screen to Body Ratio (calculated)

    85.5 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Resolution

    720 x 1612 pixels

  • Aspect Ratio

    20:9

  • Screen to Body Ratio (claimed by the brand)

    90 %

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Bezel-less display

    Yes with punch-hole display

  • Screen Size

    6.6 inches (16.66 cm)

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Pixel Density

    267 ppi

Front Camera

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Wide Angle Selfie

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

General

  • Launch Date

    February 9, 2024 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Brand

    Itel

Main Camera

  • Camera Setup

    Dual

  • Shooting Modes

    Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Image Resolution

    8150 x 6150 Pixels

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Flash

    Yes, Dual LED Flash

  • Resolution

    50 MP f/1.6, Primary Camera 0.08 MP

  • Autofocus

    Yes

Multimedia

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

Network & Connectivity

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • SIM 2

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

  • NFC

    No

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)

Performance

  • Graphics

    Mali-G57

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fabrication

    12 nm

  • CPU

    Octa core (1.6 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.6 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

  • Chipset

    Unisoc T606

Sensors

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

Storage

  • USB OTG

    Yes

  • Storage Type

    UFS 2.2

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    128 GB
