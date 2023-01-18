 Itel Vision 2s Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Itel Vision 2S

    Itel Vision 2S is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 8 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Itel Vision 2S from HT Tech. Buy Itel Vision 2S now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    32 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
    8 MP + 0.3 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v11
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    32 GB
    6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    8 MP + 0.3 MP
    5000 mAh
    Itel Vision 2S Price in India

    Itel Vision 2S price in India starts at Rs.6,999. The lowest price of Itel Vision 2S is Rs.5,990 on amazon.in.

    Itel Vision 2s Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    • 8 MP + 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 8.9 mm
    • 166 mm
    • Gradation Purple, Gradation Blue, Deep Blue
    • 76.3 mm
    Display
    • 20:9
    • 81.03 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • IPS LCD
    • 269 ppi
    • 6.52 inches (16.56 cm)
    General
    • Android Go
    • Android v11
    • September 8, 2021 (Official)
    • Vision 2S
    • Yes
    • Itel
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8322
    • Octa core, 1.6 GHz, Cortex A55
    • Unisoc SC9863A
    • 2 GB
    • 64 bit
    • 28 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP + 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 32 GB
    Itel Vision 2s FAQs

    What is the price of the Itel Vision 2S in India?

    Itel Vision 2S price in India at 6,970 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP + 0.3 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc SC9863A; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Itel Vision 2S?

    How many colors are available in Itel Vision 2S?

    How long does the Itel Vision 2S last?

    What is the Itel Vision 2S Battery Capacity?

    Is Itel Vision 2S Waterproof?

    Itel Vision 2s