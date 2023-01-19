 Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Q462 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Q462

    Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Q462 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Q462 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Q462 now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,499
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    8 MP
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Q462 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Up to 150 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 4.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 4.5 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 150 Hours(2G)
    • 2000 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Fixed Focus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • No
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • 144 mm
    • 151 grams
    • Brown, Grey
    • 8.9 mm
    • 73.5 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    • 64.97 %
    • 16:9
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • No
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Micromax
    • Canvas 5 Lite Q462
    • September 23, 2016 (Official)
    • No
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6735P
    • 64 bit
    • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Micromax Canvas 5 Lite Q462