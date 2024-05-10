Realme GT 6T to launch this month: Smartphone spotted on NBTC database- Check details

Realme will be launching its new GT series this month after nearly two years. The company is actively teasing the product, which hints that the smartphone will likely debut soon. While the official launch date of the Realme GT 6T has not been announced, the smartphone reportedly appeared on NBTC certification website. Reports say that the smartphone was also listed in BIS, EEC, and Camera FV-5 databases. Know more about the upcoming Realme GT 6T.

Realme GT 6T NBTC database

According to the MySmartPrice report, the Realme GT 6T has a model number of RMX3853 which is similar to the other certifications such as BIS, FCC, and EEC. The smartphone is expected to get a dual-cell battery which may retain a 5360mAh battery. Additionally, it is expected to support 120W SuperVOOC charging.

The FCC listing revealed several other information about the Realme GT 6T such as weight, operating system, measurements and more. Based on the leaked information, the Realme GT 6T is expected to weigh 191 grams and measure 162 × 75.1 × 8.65mm. The company also revealed that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset with more than 1.5 million points on the AnTuTu 10 benchmark. It is expected to run on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.

Other Realme GT 6T expected specifications

Based on the Camera FV-5 listing, the Realme GT 6T is expected to feature a 50MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS. On the front, it may also come with a 32MP selfie camera. It is also rumoured that the smartphone is expected to run on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14. Lastly, the entire Realme GT 6T series is expected to be announced in the mid-premium market.

However, note that the above-mentioned information is based on leaks and speculations. Therefore, consider it as a glimpse of what may be announced during the launch. As Realme has started teasing the product, it may soon announce the official launch date as well.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

More about Realme GT 5G Realme GT 5G Dashing Silver

Dashing Silver 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM 128 GB Storage See full Specifications

Not sure which

mobile to buy?