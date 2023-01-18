Micromax Canvas Elanza A93 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Canvas Elanza A93 Micromax Canvas Elanza A93 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 9,400 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1950 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Elanza A93 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Elanza A93 now with free delivery.