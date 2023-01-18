 Micromax Canvas Elanza A93 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Canvas Elanza A93

    Micromax Canvas Elanza A93 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 9,400 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1950 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Elanza A93 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Elanza A93 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,400
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    1950 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Key Specs
    ₹9,400
    4 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    1950 mAh
    Micromax Canvas Elanza A93 Price in India

    Micromax Canvas Elanza A93 price in India starts at Rs.9,400. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Elanza A93 is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Elanza A93 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 256 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 7 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 256 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 1950 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1280x720 fps
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes
    Design
    • 7.9 mm
    • 150 grams
    • Black
    • 145.7 mm
    • 71.2 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 220 ppi
    • TFT
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 66.28 %
    General
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • February 8, 2014 (Official)
    • Canvas Elanza A93
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Micromax
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • USB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • USB 2.0
    • Yes, v2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Mini
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6572W
    • Mali-400 MP
    • Dual core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 4 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax Canvas Elanza A93 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Elanza A93 in India?

    Micromax Canvas Elanza A93 price in India at 7,700 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572W; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1950 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Elanza A93?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Elanza A93?

    How long does the Micromax Canvas Elanza A93 last?

    What is the Micromax Canvas Elanza A93 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Canvas Elanza A93 Waterproof?

    Micromax Canvas Elanza A93