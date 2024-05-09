iPhone 16 to come without SIM card slot? Global launch of eSIM only iPad 2024 range sparks new speculations

iPhone 16 will launch in the US without a SIM card slot. This is because Apple opted for eSIM-only iPhone 15 models for the US market last year, ditching the SIM card slot. Now, while Apple will continue with eSIM-only iPhone 16 models in the US, will the Cupertino-based tech giant do so for the entire world? Well, the new iPad 2024 range launch has sparked a new speculation.

Apple unveiled its latest offerings on Tuesday, introducing the new iPad Air and iPad Pro. An intriguing detail about both devices caught the eye: their Cellular versions exclusively support eSIM, eliminating the need for a traditional SIM card tray. This shift signifies a potential broader adoption of eSIM technology, possibly extending beyond the confines of the United States where eSIM-only iPhones are currently available.

Global Reach of eSIM Technology

The latest iPad models, the M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro, confirm this trend by eschewing physical SIM card compatibility in their Cellular versions. This information was officially confirmed by Apple on its website, 9to5Mac reported.

While consumers in the US have grown accustomed to eSIM-only iPhones since Apple's removal of the SIM tray from all iPhone 14 models in 2022, the scenario differs in other countries. iPhones purchased elsewhere still feature a SIM card tray, reflecting the slower uptake of eSIM technology in certain regions.

Strategic Shift in iPad Offerings

However, the landscape is changing with the introduction of the new iPads. Their eSIM-only models are now globally available, marking a departure from the US-centric approach. Even in China, where eSIM adoption lags due to limited carrier support, Apple has opted for eSIM-only iPad models, bypassing the need for a dual-SIM setup as seen in iPhones tailored for the Chinese market.

Although iPads may not enjoy the same level of popularity as iPhones, the decision to sell eSIM-only models worldwide represents a significant strategic move by Apple.

With nearly two years since the debut of the first eSIM-only iPhone, telecommunications carriers worldwide have had ample time to integrate eSIM support into their networks.

Considering these developments, speculation arises about Apple's intentions to expand eSIM-only technology to its flagship iPhone lineup, potentially commencing with the iPhone 16 slated for release later this year. Previous rumours suggested a similar move with the iPhone 15 models in Europe, which ultimately did not materialise.