 Samsung Galaxy F55 5G launch date announced in India: Check expected specs, features, more | Mobile News

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G launch date announced in India: Check expected specs, features, more

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is launching on May 17, 2024, at 12 PM. Check out the expected specs, features, price, and more.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 10 2024, 08:32 IST
Icon
Rumoured smartphone launches in April 2024: Realme GT 5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M55 and more
Samsung Galaxy F55 5G launch date announced in India: Check expected specs, features, more
1/5 In April 2024, the Indian smartphone market is abuzz with anticipation as several major brands prepare to launch their latest devices. Notable releases include the OnePlus Nord CE 4, Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M55, and Realme GT 5 Pro, offering consumers a diverse range of options catering to various budgets and preferences. (unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Motorola's Edge 50 Pro is positioned as its latest flagship offering, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, high-refresh-rate AMOLED screen, and a versatile camera setup. Competing with devices like the OnePlus 12 and Xiaomi 14, Motorola's pricing strategy will be closely observed by consumers. (flipkart)
image caption
3/5 Samsung joins the competition with the Galaxy M55, targeting offline buyers in the mid-range segment. Equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen chipset, the Galaxy M55 aims to deliver performance and features expected from a 30,000 smartphone, leveraging Samsung's reputation for quality and reliability. (amazon)
image caption
4/5 Realme is rumored to introduce the GT 5 Pro, emphasizing impressive charging capabilities and premium features. With support for 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, along with a vegan leather panel, Realme aims to enhance user experience, building on its track record of value-for-money devices. (amazon)
image caption
5/5 Additionally, Realme Vietnam has announced the launch of the C65 smartphone on April 4th, with availability in several Southeast Asian countries. Expected to be a budget-friendly option, the Realme C65 is speculated to feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, multiple RAM and storage variants, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. (Representative Image) (amazon)
Samsung Galaxy F55 5G launch date announced in India: Check expected specs, features, more
icon View all Images
Samsung will reveal the Galaxy F55 5G on May 17, 2024, check details. (Samsung/X)

After weeks of anticipation, Samsung finally revealed the India launch date for the Galaxy F55 5G. Earlier, the smartphone debuted in China and now it is set to launch in India with a vegan leather back. Samsung has shared plenty of teasers of the Galaxy F55 5G, hinting at its design. The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is expected to be announced in the mid-range segment. Know what the upcoming F-series smartphone launch date is and what it has in store for users.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G launch date

Samsung shared an X post revealing the Galaxy F55 5G launch date in India. The official announcement of the smartphone is scheduled for May 17, 2024, at 12 PM. The post revealed several details of the Galaxy F55 5G such as the vegan leather back, colour options, and expected price. The post said, “Meet the all-new #GalaxyF55 5G in Apricot Crush and Raisin Black, crafted to help you paint your world with shades of cheer and sophistication. Launching on 17th May, 12 noon. Starting at 2X999.” Now, we will have to wait and see if the smartphone will be priced under Rs.25000 or more than that.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G expected specs

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G will likely feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000nits peak brightness. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. For photography, the smartphone may feature a triple camera setup which will likely consist of a 50MP OIS main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, it may sport a 50MP front-facing camera. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy F55 is expected to be equipped with a 5000mAh battery which may support 25W fast charging support.

Note that the above-mentioned specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F55 are based on leaks and speculation. The official details about the smartphone will be revealed after the launch on May 17, 2024.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 May, 08:32 IST
Tags:
Trending: iphone 16 launch: camera, performance and all details so far about pro models samsung galaxy m55 5g review: is it worth buying this smartphone at rs. 26,999? samsung galaxy s25 ultra leaks roundup: expected specs, camera features and more apple iphone 16: price, release date, specs, and more amazon great summer sale 2024 announced; check discounts on samsung, oneplus smartphones and more love iphone 13 mini? shockingly, apple just killed iphone 14 mini iphone 14 long term review: stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it excited about iphone 14 pro and iphone 14 pro max? this leak may change your mind whatsapp update coming that will make your day! here is what you will get from this latest feature released for 2021 iphone 14 leaks that may not become true! apple, can you make these happen?
Home Mobile Mobile News Samsung Galaxy F55 5G launch date announced in India: Check expected specs, features, more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 10: Nab free weapon skins, outfits, diamonds, more
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 10: Nab free weapon skins, outfits, diamonds, more
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 9: Level up faster and dominate the game with free daily rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 9: Level up faster and dominate the game with free daily rewards
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for May 9: Tips to dominate last zone battles and win matches
GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
GTA 6 leak: Manni L. Perez and Dylan Rourke emerge as potential Grand Theft Auto 6 protagonists
GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025 - All details
GTA 6 launch could take place place in early 2025, suggests leak - All the details

Best Deals For You

iPhone 16 price to be increased compared to iPhone 15 series
iPhone 16 price to be increased compared to iPhone 15 series: Know much more you may have to pay
WeCool T2 Foldable Mobile Stand
5 top gadgets under 999 on Amazon to make your work desk look organised and cool
Smartwatches for iPhone
10 Best Smartwatch for iPhone: Seamless Integration with Your Apple Ecosystem
Itel S24 budget smartphone with 108MP AI camera launched
Itel S24 budget smartphone with 108MP AI camera launched: Check out specs, features and more
Samsung has a new problem in Pakistan with Galaxy S24 smartphones- All details
Samsung has a new problem in Pakistan with Galaxy S24 smartphones- All details

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets