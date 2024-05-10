Samsung Galaxy F55 5G launch date announced in India: Check expected specs, features, more

After weeks of anticipation, Samsung finally revealed the India launch date for the Galaxy F55 5G. Earlier, the smartphone debuted in China and now it is set to launch in India with a vegan leather back. Samsung has shared plenty of teasers of the Galaxy F55 5G, hinting at its design. The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G is expected to be announced in the mid-range segment. Know what the upcoming F-series smartphone launch date is and what it has in store for users.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G launch date

Samsung shared an X post revealing the Galaxy F55 5G launch date in India. The official announcement of the smartphone is scheduled for May 17, 2024, at 12 PM. The post revealed several details of the Galaxy F55 5G such as the vegan leather back, colour options, and expected price. The post said, “Meet the all-new #GalaxyF55 5G in Apricot Crush and Raisin Black, crafted to help you paint your world with shades of cheer and sophistication. Launching on 17th May, 12 noon. Starting at ₹ 2X999.” Now, we will have to wait and see if the smartphone will be priced under Rs.25000 or more than that.

Samsung Galaxy F55 5G expected specs

The Samsung Galaxy F55 5G will likely feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000nits peak brightness. It is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. For photography, the smartphone may feature a triple camera setup which will likely consist of a 50MP OIS main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, it may sport a 50MP front-facing camera. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy F55 is expected to be equipped with a 5000mAh battery which may support 25W fast charging support.

Note that the above-mentioned specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F55 are based on leaks and speculation. The official details about the smartphone will be revealed after the launch on May 17, 2024.

