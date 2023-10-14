Motorola Edge 2023 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Motorola Edge 2023 Motorola Edge 2023 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 49,990 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.

1/3 2/3 View all Images View all Images 3/3 Key Specs Price ₹49,990 (speculated) Internal Memory 512 GB Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Rear Camera 50 MP + 12 MP Front Camera 60 MP Battery 5100 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 8 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Motorola Edge 2023 Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 50 MP + 12 MP

Front Camera 60 MP

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Battery 5100 mAh

Display 6.67 inches (16.94 cm) Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast, 68W

Type Li-Polymer

Capacity 5100 mAh

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes

Wireless Charging Yes Camera Autofocus Yes, Phase Detection autofocus

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation

Camera Setup Single

Flash Yes, Dual LED Flash

OIS Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 60 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(2.8" sensor size, 0.61µm pixel size)

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Video Recording 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps Display Refresh Rate 90 Hz

Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Display Type OLED

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Screen Size 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)

Pixel Density 395 ppi General Brand Motorola

Operating System Android v13

Launch Date November 30, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Audio Jack USB Type-C

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

NFC Yes

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes Performance CPU Octa core (3.2 GHz, Single core, Cortex X3 + 2.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A715 + 2 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A510)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Fabrication 4 nm

Graphics Adreno 740

RAM 8 GB

Architecture 64 bit Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Expandable Memory No

Storage Type UFS 4.0

Internal Memory 512 GB

