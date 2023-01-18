 Micromax Spark Go Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax Spark Go

    Micromax Spark Go

    Micromax Spark Go is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Spark Go from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Spark Go now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33179/heroimage/130838-v1-micromax-spark-go-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33179/images/Design/130838-v1-micromax-spark-go-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33179/images/Design/130838-v1-micromax-spark-go-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33179/images/Design/130838-v1-micromax-spark-go-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33179/images/Design/130838-v1-micromax-spark-go-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹4,999
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Micromax Spark Go Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 2000 mAh
    • 2 MP
    Battery
    • 2000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • No
    Camera
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Fixed Focus
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    Design
    • 72.8 mm
    • Silver, Rose
    • 9.7 mm
    • 145 mm
    Display
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 196 ppi
    • 65.14 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    • No
    • October 25, 2018 (Official)
    • Spark Go
    • Android Go
    • No
    • Micromax
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 21 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Mali-T820 MP1
    • Unisoc SC9832E
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Micromax Spark Go FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Spark Go in India?

    Micromax Spark Go price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Unisoc SC9832E; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Spark Go?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Spark Go?

    What is the Micromax Spark Go Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Spark Go Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Micromax Spark Go