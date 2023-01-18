Micromax Spark Go Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Spark Go Micromax Spark Go is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 4,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Spark Go from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Spark Go now with free delivery.