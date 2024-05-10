Tecno Camon 30 series to debut in India soon: Sony cameras, vegan leather back and more

Tecno is gearing up to introduce its Camon 30 series in India. The company's confirmation of the lineup's launch has stirred anticipation among smartphone enthusiasts. While the specific models slated for release remain undisclosed, the series encompasses four variants: Tecno Camon 30, Tecno Camon 30 5G, Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G, and Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G. Originally unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in February, the base and Pro models later debuted in Nigeria.

Tecno Camon 30 Series Launch Confirmed

Tecno Mobile India hashinted at the imminent arrival of the Tecno Camon 30 series through a post on X, though a concrete launch date is yet to be disclosed. A teaser video accompanying the announcement confirms the integration of Sony Lytia cameras in the upcoming phones. Additionally, another teaser suggests the availability of a black vegan leather option for one of the models.

Tecno Camon 30 Series Design and Features Revealed

From the teaser, it's apparent that the design of the Tecno Camon 30 series for the Indian market mirrors its global counterparts. Expectations lean towards similar specifications across the variants. With a potential unveiling this month, further details are anticipated closer to the launch date.

The Tecno Camon 30 4G is expected to boast a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, while its 5G counterpart features a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC. Moving up the range, the Camon 30 Pro 5G and Camon 30 Premier 5G are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoCs. All models house 5,000mAh batteries and support up to 70W wired fast charging.

On the optics front, both 4G and 5G versions of the Tecno Camon 30 sport a 50MP primary sensor alongside a 2MP depth sensor and dual rear flash units. In contrast, the Camon 30 Pro 5G boasts a 1/1.56-inch 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The flagship Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G features a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a secondary 50MP sensor with up to 3x optical zoom, and a third 50MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, complemented by a quad flash unit. Notably, all models are equipped with 50MP front cameras.