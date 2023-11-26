From iQOO Neo 7 Pro to TECNO Camon 20 Premier, check out these top 10 smartphones under 50000

Smartphones under 50000: Are you planning to buy a mid-range smartphone with premium qualities? These days there are various smartphones available with excellent gaming capabilities, awesome camera features, and amazingly enhanced battery power, and that too at a relatively low price vis a vis the premium variety. So, if you are confused about what to choose from, we have made you a list of the top 10 smartphones under 50000. Check out the list below and choose the best smartphone of your choice according to your budget and needs including iQOO Neo 7 Pro, TECNO Camon 20 Premier, HONOR 90, and more:

HONOR 90

HONOR 90 features a 200MP Ultra-Clear Main Camera with the largest 1/1.4-inch sensor in the segment, a 12MP Ultra Wide and Macro 2-in-1 Camera, and a 2MP Depth Camera and a 50MP Selfie camera and 100° wide FOV hardware to capture exquisite photos and videos. The device flaunts a 120Hz Quad-Curved Floating AMOLED Display, correcting image deformities for enhanced visual comfort. Notably, it introduces the industry's first 3840Hz PWM Dimming, promoting eye health by minimizing flicker. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition 5G 4nm processor, it promises exceptional performance with efficient thermal management. Running on Honor MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13, it integrates Google and Microsoft services for a comprehensive user experience.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

Famous for gaming abilities, this smartphone features the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 Storage. The device incorporates an Independent Gaming Chip, enhancing FPS, display sharpness, and power efficiency. Boasting a flagship 50MP OIS Camera, it promises clarity day or night. A standout feature is the remarkable 120W FlashCharge. This feature offers a 50 percent charge in just 8 minutes. With gaming-centric features like Motion Control, Gyroscope Enhancement, 4D Game Vibration, and Voice Changer, it aims to elevate the gaming experience. It takes only 8 min to charge from 1% to 50% with 120W FlashCharge in Fast charging Mode and 100 percent in 25 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

This smartphone features a 50MP(OIS)+12MP+5MP Triple camera setup ensuring versatile photography, while the IP67 certification and Gorilla Glass 5 provide durability. The device boasts a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and it runs on Android 13 with the Exynos1380 Octa-Core processor. It comes with a substantial 5000mAh battery supporting super-fast charging. It comes with Fagship-inspired camera features like Nightography, AI Remaster, Object Eraser, etc. It also boasts an enhanced 1000 nits(HBM) screen with Vision Booster.

TECNO Camon 20 Premier 5G

This smartphone comes with an Industry 1st 50MP RGBW-Pro Camera and a Segment 1st 108MP Ultra-Wide Macro Lens. Its 6.67-inch 120Hz, 10-bit AMOLED in-Display Fingerprint Sensor ensures a seamless and vibrant display. With a massive 512GB internal storage and 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, it promises an extensive and smooth data experience. Its 45W Flash Charging and a 5000mAh battery allows a 67 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

OnePlus 11R 5G

The camera setup of this smartphone includes a 50MP Main Camera with OIS support and a 16MP Front Camera with EIS. The 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display offers a visually immersive experience. Running on OxygenOS based on Android 13 and powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, it ensures smooth performance. The device stands out with a sizable 5000mAh battery supported by 100W SUPERVOOC charging and an In-Display Fingerprint Sensor for added convenience.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro

This smartphone boasts a captivating visual experience with its state-of-the-art 120 Hz curved display. The curved design enhances the viewing pleasure, offering an expansive and lifelike display for multimedia needs. The device's 100 MP camera, equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) technology, ensures professional-grade photos with crystal-clear, blur-free images in challenging lighting conditions. It comes with a powerful 12GB + 1TB dynamic RAM, lightning-fast multitasking, and seamless app switching.

Vivo V23 Pro 5G

This smartphone device features 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It comes with a 6.56-inch Full HD+ Display offers a visually immersive experience. The camera setup, with a 108MP + 8MP + 2MP rear configuration and a 50MP + 8MP dual front camera, ensures stunning photography. The Mediatek Dimensity 1200 Processor and a 4300 mAh Lithium Battery contribute to efficient performance. The inclusion of a 3.5mm jack adds convenience for audio connectivity.

Motorola's Edge 30

This smartphone operates on Android 12.0 and is 5G enabled, providing a seamless and fast network experience. With 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, the device offers a balanced configuration. The sleek design and unlocked status for all carriers make it a versatile choice. It comes with the Android 12.0 operating system ensuring a modern and up-to-date software experience.

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G

This smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Octa-Core processor and 8GB RAM. The 6.6-inch LCD Display with a 120Hz refresh rate delivers a visually appealing experience. It comes with5000 mAh battery, with Super Fast Charging, and the 50 MP OIS quad camera. With Knox Security Guard, Privacy Dashboard, Private Share, and Secure Folder, Samsung emphasizes user data security, providing a well-rounded smartphone experience.

POCO X5 Pro 5G

This smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and a generous 256GB ROM. The 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Full HD+ Display ensures a vibrant visual experience. The 108MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera setup and the 16MP front camera contribute to the device's photography capabilities. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor and featuring a 5000 mAh battery, the POCO X5 Pro 5G aims to provide a powerful and reliable performance.

The festive season may be over in India, but that does not mean the e-commerce portals have stopped offering discounts. In fact, they are available and you can benefit from them immensely. Go ahead and check them all out closely to find exactly what you want. Happy shopping!

