Looking for some fun? ChatGPT isn't just for work – it's also a gaming companion! From Pokémon trivia to interactive storytelling, here's how to beat boredom with ChatGPT.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 28 2024, 09:03 IST
Top 5 games to play with ChatGPT: Retro Adventures to PokedexGPT Pokemon battles
Top 5 games to play with ChatGPT: Retro Adventures to PokedexGPT Pokemon battles
Discover fun with ChatGPT! From Pokémon trivia to interactive storytelling, here are games to try. (AFP)

Modern technology has opened up new avenues for entertainment, and large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT and Gemini are leading the way. These AI marvels have the ability to engage in natural conversations, offering not just productivity assistance but also delightful gaming experiences.

Looking for some gaming fun? ChatGPT has you covered. From quick diversions to immersive adventures, here are some top games you can enjoy with ChatGPT. While some games require a ChatGPT Plus subscription, there are also entertaining options available with the free version.

1. Retro Adventures

Forget about traditional retro gaming. Retro Adventures takes you on interactive storytelling journeys set in the fictional worlds you love. From Hogwarts to the Marvel universe, you can explore and shape your own narrative. While the image generation adds to the experience, it's not always consistent. But the limitless potential for storytelling is sure to keep you hooked.

2. PokedexGPT

For Pokémon enthusiasts, PokedexGPT is a treasure trove of information. Ask about any Pokémon, challenge yourself with quizzes, or simulate battles. With Dall-E's image-generation capabilities, you can even visualise epic Pokémon showdowns.

3. LLM Riddles

Challenge your mind with wordplay and logic puzzles in LLM Riddles. With puzzles ranging from simple to complex, it caters to all levels of players. Just be prepared to inform the GPT when you've cracked the solution.

4. Book Quest Adventure

Love books? Then you'll love Book Quest Adventure. Choose from a wide range of titles and embark on interactive adventures within your favourite stories. While occasionally needing to nudge the narrative forward, the freedom to shape the plot makes this game truly engaging.

5. Evil.AI

Prepare for a battle of wits in Evil.AI, where players must thwart the ambitions of a rogue artificial intelligence. Engage in strategic turn-based combat, outmanoeuvring the AI's relentless pursuit of global domination. With clear objectives and varying difficulty levels, Evil.AI presents a formidable challenge that demands adaptability and innovative thinking.

These are just a few examples of the entertaining experiences ChatGPT has to offer. So, the next time you're feeling bored, why not give one of these games a try?

 

First Published Date: 27 Apr, 18:00 IST
