 Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28: Scorching Ring event brings exciting bundles | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28: Scorching Ring event brings exciting bundles

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28: Scorching Ring event brings exciting bundles

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28: The Scorching event is live with exciting in-game items up for grabs! Also, check out Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 28.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 28 2024, 09:04 IST
Icon
How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone
Garena Free Fire
1/7 Early this year, Garena Free Fire, the popular battle royale game, was banned in India along with 53 other apps by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Government cited security threats posed by these China-linked apps as the reason. Free Fire disappeared from the app stores of Google as well as Apple.  (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
2/7 However, Garena Free Fire MAX remained available on Google Play Store. Garena Free Fire Max is a significantly improved and graphic-heavy step up from the original game. Even the overall gameplay experience is much improved. (Pixabay)
Garena Free Fire
3/7 If you are looking forward to downloading it on your phone, then know that it is simple to download on your Android Phone via Google Play Store.   (https://ff.garena.com/)
Garena Free Fire
4/7 However, sadly, iPhone users will not be able to do so as it is banned the Apple App Store. Know in the detailed step-by-step guide on How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phones. How to download Garena Free Fire MAX on Android Phone:  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
5/7 To download the Garena Free Fire MAX on your Android phone, just open the Play Store with a signed in ID. Now search for Free Fire Max. (Garena International)
Garena Free Fire
6/7 After that tap on the “Install” option to download the game. After the confirmation, the game will start downloading.  (Garena Free Fire North America Twitter)
Garena Free Fire
7/7 Once it is downloaded, you can start the game by tapping on the Play button or from your home screen.  (ff.garena.com)
Garena Free Fire
icon View all Images
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28 give you free access to in-game items. (ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28: Did you take advantage of the Scorching Ring event in Garena Free Fire MAX? If not, then you're missing out on a lot of exciting in-game items. In this event, players can spend diamonds and get their hands on rewards that could give them an advantage in battle. Want to get such rewards? Check out the details of the Scorching Ring event in Garena Free Fire MAX below.

Scorching Ring event in Garena Free Fire MAX: Details

The new Scorching Ring event is a luck royale event, meaning to earn rewards, players will have to make spins. This can be done by spending diamonds, which are available to purchase via the in-game shop. Each spin is priced at 20 diamonds while spending 200 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

As part of the Scorching Ring event, players can get their hands on rewards such as Flaming Hollowface Bundle, Scorching Seal Bundle and up to 100x Luxury Tokens! Players can exchange these tokens in the in-game shop for other rewards such as the Killspark Lava Bundle and the Phoenix Zing Bundle.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28

 

FM3N7A9V1X5C8JKL

FZHBRTYH6GR56G7Q

FIFJ0S4D6C9L8Y2K

FG5Q2R3X4Z1E6TBF

FC1Y7N3T6R4P9AVE

FSYHR65YHR5T54OQ

FD4B1Z8T2Q95C7LH

FR3E0N6F9V2D7Z5K

FA3B8R5XD2JF0K9W

FP7M4Q9YG2F1L8Z6

FE9V0C5B1R4S3N6A

FU6L2D8I7J9R4E0Y

FX2G5P9F3H6T1L4V

FK9Z3LFTY6FR4C0B

FW6H8K3Y5N2R7X4M

FYHR56YRYHR6Y7ZJ

FF4W2Q7D1E6Y8BNX

FY5J9M2A6W3B1G4C

FT6X7K3L8OS1F9ZN

FLRTGHE56HTG5NRD

FN7R4W1O6Z8D2Y5X

FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM

FQ8K2M3G7L4X1Y6E

FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS

FJ0I5H2X4E9G7CPV

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Apr, 09:04 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for april 25: get exclusive in-game rewards like skins, diamonds, and more gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire max redeem codes for april 23: ob44 update is here! check what’s new garena free fire max redeem codes for april 24: chance to get 100% bonus diamonds gta 5 ‘james bond trevor’ dlc cancelled: voice actor speaks out garena free fire max redeem codes for april 26: claim the flaming hollowface bundle now garena free fire max redeem codes for april 21: win the battle with the top 3 tips gta 6 trailer rumoured to be bringing a narrative twist by showing events in reverse- all details gta 6 launch: 5 things inspired by san andreas that fans want gta 6: what will be the price and when the game will be available for pre-orders- all details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks
iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this
Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash
iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1
5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT
GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price
Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched
LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones
iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event
iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 28
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 28: 3 essentials tips to improve gameplay
Garena Free Fire
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28: Scorching Ring event brings exciting bundles
Top 5 games to play with ChatGPT: Retro Adventures to PokedexGPT Pokemon battles
Top 5 games to play with ChatGPT: Retro Adventures to PokedexGPT Pokemon battles
Xbox Game Pass for free: Easy steps to unlock a month of hundreds of games without paying
Xbox Game Pass for free: Easy steps to unlock a month of hundreds of games without paying
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for April 28
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 27: Booyah Pass for May leaked online

Best Deals For You

realme 12 Pro+ 5G
realme 12 Pro+ to iQOO Neo 7 Pro, elevate Valentine's Day with top-notch gifts for your beloved
iPhone 15 Plus
Amazon Holi offers: From iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, nab discounts on flagship phones
Stunning Design
OPPO F25 Pro, slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating, coming soon - check sleek design and camera
best triple camera phones
10 best triple camera phones: Capturing life in high definition
Unbeatable Launch Offer
Redmi Buds 5 launched in India with AI Voice Enhancement; Check features, price and more

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets