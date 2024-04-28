Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28: Scorching Ring event brings exciting bundles

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28: Did you take advantage of the Scorching Ring event in Garena Free Fire MAX? If not, then you're missing out on a lot of exciting in-game items. In this event, players can spend diamonds and get their hands on rewards that could give them an advantage in battle. Want to get such rewards? Check out the details of the Scorching Ring event in Garena Free Fire MAX below.

Scorching Ring event in Garena Free Fire MAX: Details

The new Scorching Ring event is a luck royale event, meaning to earn rewards, players will have to make spins. This can be done by spending diamonds, which are available to purchase via the in-game shop. Each spin is priced at 20 diamonds while spending 200 diamonds will get you 10+1 spins.

As part of the Scorching Ring event, players can get their hands on rewards such as Flaming Hollowface Bundle, Scorching Seal Bundle and up to 100x Luxury Tokens! Players can exchange these tokens in the in-game shop for other rewards such as the Killspark Lava Bundle and the Phoenix Zing Bundle.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28

FM3N7A9V1X5C8JKL

FZHBRTYH6GR56G7Q

FIFJ0S4D6C9L8Y2K

FG5Q2R3X4Z1E6TBF

FC1Y7N3T6R4P9AVE

FSYHR65YHR5T54OQ

FD4B1Z8T2Q95C7LH

FR3E0N6F9V2D7Z5K

FA3B8R5XD2JF0K9W

FP7M4Q9YG2F1L8Z6

FE9V0C5B1R4S3N6A

FU6L2D8I7J9R4E0Y

FX2G5P9F3H6T1L4V

FK9Z3LFTY6FR4C0B

FW6H8K3Y5N2R7X4M

FYHR56YRYHR6Y7ZJ

FF4W2Q7D1E6Y8BNX

FY5J9M2A6W3B1G4C

FT6X7K3L8OS1F9ZN

FLRTGHE56HTG5NRD

FN7R4W1O6Z8D2Y5X

FV1P9C4J7H5F3SBM

FQ8K2M3G7L4X1Y6E

FB1Z6U8N9A7O5TRS

FJ0I5H2X4E9G7CPV

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 28: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: To redeem the freebie codes, first you need to ensure that you are logged into your Free Fire Account and not using a Guest account.

Step 2: Go to the official Free Fire Redemption website. Stay away from malicious websites and only use the official website to redeem codes.

Step 3: When you reach the homepage, log in through various options such as Google, Facebook, VK, and more.

Step 4: Upon login, you will be directed to the next page where you can enter your 12-digit redeem code.

Step 5: Click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours. Keep an eye here for more redeem codes in the future.