iPhone 16 Pro launch: Apple may offer 256GB storage for the base model- All the details

Apple has long been criticized for offering a meagre 128GB as base storage capacity on its iPhone. Even the $999 iPhone 15 Pro features 128GB storage as standard. Owing to flak from consumers, the iPhone maker may be changing its strategy. A new leak suggests that with the iPhone 16 series, the Pro models may feature 256GB storage as standard, which, if true could be a highly appreciative move.

iPhone 16 Pro models to feature 256GB storage

At present, only the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max offers 256GB storage on the base variant, something that was just introduced last year. However, a new claim by popular tipster LeaksApplePro on the Mac Observer suggests Apple could also bring it to the iPhone 16 Pro this year. Thus, both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature 256GB storage as standard.

Apple has often been late to the party when it comes to bumping up storage space on its iPhones. The Cupertino-based tech giant only shifted to 128GB storage as standard with 2020's iPhone 12 Pro Max, while the base variants adopted it a year later. Just last year, Apple finally adopted 256GB storage as standard but only on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which also resulted in a price hike.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

The latest report suggests that while Apple may increase the storage capacity on the base model of the iPhone 16 Pro, the price is likely to remain the same. But it is not just the base storage capacity that is rumoured to be bumped up.

Increased storage

According to another report, the storage capacity on the iPhone 16 Pro models could be doubled. This means that the next iPhones would feature a maximum capacity of 2TB. This upgrade is rumoured to arrive courtesy of the company moving to a higher-density Quad-Level Cell (QLC) NAND flash. This allows it to fit more storage into a smaller space while still being cheaper than the current Triple-Level Cell (TLC) NAND flash. However, there could be one downside to this upgrade - slower read and write speeds.

As always, the claims of Apple bumping up the storage on the iPhone 16 Pro models are based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is an official confirmation from the company, which is expected to be at the Apple September event when the new iPhones are unveiled.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!