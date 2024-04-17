 iPhone 16 Pro launch: Apple may offer 256GB storage for the base model- All the details | Mobile News

iPhone 16 Pro launch: Apple may offer 256GB storage for the base model- All the details

Apple may increase base storage to 256GB on iPhone 16 Pro models, a move that could be well received by consumers.

By: SHAURYA TOMER
| Updated on: Apr 17 2024, 12:18 IST
Icon
iPhone 16 leaks: From bigger screens to AI capabilities, know what to expect from next-gen Apple phones
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Apple may offer 256GB storage for the base model
1/5 Apple analyst Ross Young suggests that Apple might increase the screen size for its Pro models. That means the iPhone 16 Pro could get a 6.3-inch display whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max could stretch to a mammoth 6.9-inch display. The vanilla iPhone 16 variants are likely to retain their current sizes. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Apple may offer 256GB storage for the base model
2/5 As per the reports, the iPhone 16 series could get AI capabilities too. It will reportedly equipped with an A18 chipset boasting a Neural Engine with significantly more cores than its predecessor. The Neural Engine is a crucial component of Apple's chipsets, dedicated to handling AI and machine learning tasks. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Apple may offer 256GB storage for the base model
3/5 According to 91mobile CAD renders, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to get a similar titanium frame as the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, there is an inclusion of a new Capture button and a larger Action button. It will likely get thinner bezels and more curved edges. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 The vanilla iPhone 16 models could get a new camera layout this year. Leaked renders suggest a vertical camera setup, paving the way for potential new capabilities like Spatial Video recording.  (Shaurya Tomer/HT Tech)
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Apple may offer 256GB storage for the base model
5/5  It is also reported that the iPhone 16 Pro might get the tetraprism lens too, following the inclusion of this feature in this year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is reportedly working together with its exclusive supplier Largan to improve the yield. Apple is also looking to pioneer specially moulded lenses to compensate for the smaller size of the smartphone. This would allow Apple to fit larger lenses without compromising the small form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro. (Unsplash)
iPhone 16 Pro launch: Apple may offer 256GB storage for the base model
icon View all Images
The iPhone 16 Pro models are rumoured to feature 256GB storage as standard. Check details. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Apple has long been criticized for offering a meagre 128GB as base storage capacity on its iPhone. Even the $999 iPhone 15 Pro features 128GB storage as standard. Owing to flak from consumers, the iPhone maker may be changing its strategy. A new leak suggests that with the iPhone 16 series, the Pro models may feature 256GB storage as standard, which, if true could be a highly appreciative move.

iPhone 16 Pro models to feature 256GB storage

At present, only the top-end iPhone 15 Pro Max offers 256GB storage on the base variant, something that was just introduced last year. However, a new claim by popular tipster LeaksApplePro on the Mac Observer suggests Apple could also bring it to the iPhone 16 Pro this year. Thus, both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature 256GB storage as standard.

Apple has often been late to the party when it comes to bumping up storage space on its iPhones. The Cupertino-based tech giant only shifted to 128GB storage as standard with 2020's iPhone 12 Pro Max, while the base variants adopted it a year later. Just last year, Apple finally adopted 256GB storage as standard but only on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which also resulted in a price hike.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

The latest report suggests that while Apple may increase the storage capacity on the base model of the iPhone 16 Pro, the price is likely to remain the same. But it is not just the base storage capacity that is rumoured to be bumped up.

Increased storage

According to another report, the storage capacity on the iPhone 16 Pro models could be doubled. This means that the next iPhones would feature a maximum capacity of 2TB. This upgrade is rumoured to arrive courtesy of the company moving to a higher-density Quad-Level Cell (QLC) NAND flash. This allows it to fit more storage into a smaller space while still being cheaper than the current Triple-Level Cell (TLC) NAND flash. However, there could be one downside to this upgrade - slower read and write speeds.

As always, the claims of Apple bumping up the storage on the iPhone 16 Pro models are based on unofficial reports and should be taken with a pinch of salt until there is an official confirmation from the company, which is expected to be at the Apple September event when the new iPhones are unveiled.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 12:18 IST
Trending: samsung galaxy s25 ultra leaks roundup: expected specs, camera features and more iphone 16 launch: apple may finally solve one big camera problem this year in pro series iphone 14 price drops on amazon: check latest deals and offers iphone se 4 (2024) leaks roundup: here's what to expect iphone 16 pro dummies leaked: apple’s most expensive iphones in 2024 may have 2 new buttons infinix note 40 pro series launched in india: check specs, price and more iphone 15 vs samsung galaxy s24: which smartphone offers faster 5g speeds? ookla reveals motorola teases flagship smartphone with 125w fast charging ahead of launch event: here what's coming iphone 16 pro to get big ai upgrade with ferret-ui: know what it is iphone 15 to iphone 15 pro max, here is how much they cost apple to make
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 16 Pro launch: Apple may offer 256GB storage for the base model- All the details
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?
GTA 6: Take-Two Interactive trims workforce and scraps projects, will it delay the launch?
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 17: Nab bonus diamonds with top-up event!
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for April 17.
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 17: Nab existing rewards for free- Details
Sony PS5 Pro leaked specs confirmed: This is what to expect from the next PlayStation 5 launching soon
Sony PS5 Pro leaked specs confirmed: This is what to expect from the next PlayStation 5 launching soon
GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash
GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets