 Moto G Power 5g 2024 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Moto G Power 5G 2024

Moto G Power 5G 2024 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 29,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹29,999 (speculated)
128 GB
6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 7030
50 MP + 8 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
6 GB
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Moto G Power 5G 2024 Price in India

The starting price for the Moto G Power 5G 2024 in India is Rs. 29,999.  This is the Moto G Power 5G 2024 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The starting price for the Moto G Power 5G 2024 in India is Rs. 29,999.  This is the Moto G Power 5G 2024 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Moto G Power 5G 2024

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
Rumoured

Moto G Power 5g 2024 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 16 MP
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7030
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • 5000 mAh
  • 50 MP + 8 MP
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 16 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
  • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 8.5 mm
  • 167.3 mm
  • 76.4 mm
Display
  • 120 Hz
  • 20:9
  • 84.79 %
  • 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)
  • AMOLED
  • 393 ppi
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • Android v13
  • March 28, 2024 (Unofficial)
  • Moto
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v5.1
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-G610 MC3
  • Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 6 nm
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7030
  • 6 GB
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Optical
  • Yes
  • On-screen
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 1 TB
  • 128 GB
Mobiles Videos

Icon
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos

Moto G Power 5G 2024 News

Moto G14
Motorola launches budget-friendly Moto G14 priced at 9999; Know features, price, and more
01 Aug 2023
Moto e22s
Moto e22s Review: All about the display!
07 Nov 2022
Mobiles News

OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
amazon
₹139,998
₹149,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹31,928
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Moto G Power 5g 2024