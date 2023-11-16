Moto G Power 5g 2024 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison

Moto G Power 5G 2024 Moto G Power 5G 2024 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 29,999 in India with 50 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 7030 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

Moto G Power 5g 2024 Full Specifications Key Specs Front Camera 16 MP

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7030

Display 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Battery 5000 mAh

Rear Camera 50 MP + 8 MP Battery Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh

Removable No

USB Type-C Yes Camera Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Resolution 16 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes

Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Design Thickness 8.5 mm

Height 167.3 mm

Width 76.4 mm Display Refresh Rate 120 Hz

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Screen to Body Ratio (calculated) 84.79 %

Screen Size 6.7 inches (17.02 cm)

Display Type AMOLED

Pixel Density 393 ppi

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display General Operating System Android v13

Launch Date March 28, 2024 (Unofficial)

Brand Moto Multimedia Audio Jack 3.5 mm

Loudspeaker Yes Network & Connectivity GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

SIM 1 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

NFC Yes

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 5G Bands: FDD N3 TDD N40 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Network Support 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot Performance Architecture 64 bit

Graphics Mali-G610 MC3

CPU Octa core (2.5 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)

Fabrication 6 nm

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7030

RAM 6 GB Sensors Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

Fingerprint Sensor Type Optical

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position On-screen Storage Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

Internal Memory 128 GB

