Moto G74 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Moto G74 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 29,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 1000 MT6889 Processor , 6000 mAh Battery and 12 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Moto G74 Price in India The starting price for the Moto G74 in India is Rs. 29,990. This is the Moto G74 base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Moto G74 in India is Rs. 29,990. This is the Moto G74 base model with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Moto G74 (12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage)

Moto G74 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1000 MT6889

Front Camera 24 MP

Display 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Battery 6000 mAh

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 6000 mAh

Removable No

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Type Li-Polymer Camera Flash Yes, LED Flash

Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 @ 30 fps

Autofocus Yes

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Setup Single

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Settings Exposure compensation

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels Display Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.65 inches (16.89 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Pixel Density 396 ppi General Launch Date December 7, 2023 (Unofficial)

Operating System Android v13

Brand Moto Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack USB Type-C Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

NFC Yes

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Bluetooth Yes, v5.3

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G Performance Fabrication 7 nm

Graphics Mali-G77 MC9

CPU Octa core (2.6 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A77 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)

RAM 12 GB

Architecture 32 bit

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1000 MT6889 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 256 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

