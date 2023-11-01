Moto G55 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Moto G55 Moto G55 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 27,999 in India with 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM.

1/1 Key Specs Price ₹27,999 (speculated) Internal Memory 64 GB Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 13 MP Battery 5000 mAh Operating System Android v13 RAM 4 GB See full specifications

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Moto G55 Price in India The starting price for the Moto G55 in India is Rs. 27,999. This is the Moto G55 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Moto G55 in India is Rs. 27,999. This is the Moto G55 base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Moto G55 (4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage)

Moto G55 Full Specifications Key Specs Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Front Camera 13 MP

Battery 5000 mAh Battery Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Capacity 5000 mAh

USB Type-C Yes

Removable No

Type Li-Polymer Camera Image Resolution 8150 x 6150 Pixels

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

Camera Setup Single

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Settings Exposure compensation, ISO control

Resolution 13 MP, Primary Camera

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Autofocus Yes Display Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 405 ppi

Aspect Ratio 20:9

Display Type IPS LCD

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) General Brand Moto

Operating System Android v13

Launch Date October 19, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)

SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

Bluetooth Yes, v5.1

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Performance Fabrication 6 nm

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 660 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 660)

Architecture 64 bit

RAM 4 GB

Graphics Adreno 619 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Yes

Fingerprint Sensor Position Side

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope Storage Internal Memory 64 GB

Expandable Memory Yes, Up to 1 TB

