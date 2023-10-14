Moto G81 Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Moto G81 Moto G81 is a Android v12 phone, speculated price is Rs 20,990 in India with 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM.

This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Moto G81 Price in India The starting price for the Moto G81 in India is Rs. 20,990. This is the Moto G81 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. ...Read More Read Less The starting price for the Moto G81 in India is Rs. 20,990. This is the Moto G81 base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. Moto G81 (6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)

Moto G81 Full Specifications Key Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

Display 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Front Camera 24 MP

Battery 5100 mAh

Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Battery USB Type-C Yes

Capacity 5100 mAh

Type Li-Polymer

Quick Charging Yes, Fast

Removable No Camera Autofocus Yes

Flash Yes, LED Flash

Settings Exposure compensation

Image Resolution 9000 x 7000 Pixels

Resolution 24 MP, Primary Camera

Video Recording 1920x1080 fps

Camera Setup Single

Shooting Modes Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

Camera Features Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus Display Display Type AMOLED

Screen Size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)

Touch Screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Bezelless Display Yes with punch-hole display

Pixel Density 405 ppi General Operating System Android v12

Brand Moto

Launch Date October 29, 2023 (Unofficial) Multimedia Loudspeaker Yes

Audio Jack 3.5 mm Network & Connectivity SIM Slot(s) Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

Bluetooth Yes, v5.2

Wi-Fi Features Mobile Hotspot

SIM Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

Network Support 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

GPS Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

VoLTE Yes

SIM 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

Wi-Fi Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

SIM 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available Performance RAM 6 GB

Fabrication 10 nm

Graphics Adreno 616

Architecture 64 bit

CPU Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)

Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Sensors Fingerprint Sensor Position Rear

Other Sensors Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

Fingerprint Sensor Yes Storage Internal Memory 128 GB

Expandable Memory No

