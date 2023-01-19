 Msi Modern 15 A5m 055in Laptop Price in India(19 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

    MSI Modern 15 A5M 055IN Laptop

    MSI Modern 15 A5M 055IN Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 57,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Modern 15 A5M 055IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Modern 15 A5M 055IN Laptop now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    amazon
    ₹ 57,990 M.R.P. ₹69,990
    MSI Modern 15 A5M-055IN Laptop Price in India

    MSI Modern 15 A5M-055IN Laptop price in India starts at Rs.57,990. The lowest price of MSI Modern 15 A5M-055IN Laptop is Rs.57,990 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Msi Modern 15 A5m 055in Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • No
    • FHD IPS-Level
    • 141 ppi
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    General Information
    • 357 x 234 x 19  mm
    • MSI
    • Black
    • 19 Millimeter thickness
    • 2 Kg weight
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • A5M-055IN
    Memory
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 8 GB
    • 64 GB
    • 1
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Built-In Speakers
    • 720p
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 2 Years
    Performance
    • 3.1 Ghz
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • AMD Integrated
    • AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • 512 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Msi Modern 15 A5m 055in Laptop