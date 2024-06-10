 Msi Raider Ge67 Hx 12ugs 057in Laptop (core I9 12th Gen/32 Gb/2 Tb Ssd/windows 11/16 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop
MSI Raider GE67 HX 12UGS 057IN Laptop

MSI Raider GE67 HX 12UGS 057IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 419,990 in India with Intel Core i9-12900HX (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on MSI Raider GE67 HX 12UGS 057IN Laptop from HT Tech. Buy MSI Raider GE67 HX 12UGS 057IN Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
2 TB
MSI Raider GE67 HX 12UGS-057IN Laptop (Core I9 12th Gen/32 GB/2 TB SSD/Windows 11/16 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the MSI Raider GE67 HX 12UGS 057IN Laptop in India is Rs. 419,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

2 TB

Processor

Intel Core i9-12900HX

Msi Raider Ge67 Hx 12ugs 057in Laptop (core I9 12th Gen/32 Gb/2 Tb Ssd/windows 11/16 Gb) Latest Update

Msi Raider Ge67 Hx 12ugs 057in Laptop Full Specifications

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    330 W

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    2560 x 1440 Pixels

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Pixel Density

    188 ppi

  • Display Features

    QHD (2560x1440) 240Hz OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    240 Hz

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Model

    12UGS-057IN

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    358 x 267 x 23.4 mm

  • Brand

    MSI

  • Colour

    Black

  • Weight

    2.38 Kg weight

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Thickness

    23.4 Millimeter thickness

  • Capacity

    32 GB

  • Memory Layout

    2*16 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    2

  • RAM type

    DDR5

  • RAM speed

    4800 Mhz

  • Expandable Memory

    64 GB

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Speakers

    Built-In Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Microphones

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.2

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Warranty

    2 Years

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

  • Graphics Memory

    16 GB

  • Clockspeed

    3.4 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core i9-12900HX (12th Gen)

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    Per-Key RGB Backlight Keyboard

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad

  • Usb Type C

    2

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • SSD Capacity

    2 TB

MSI Raider GE67 HX 12UGS 057IN Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Msi Laptop   /   MSI Raider GE67 HX 12UGS 057IN Laptop

