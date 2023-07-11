Msi Vector Gp78 Hx 13vi 409in Laptop (core I9 13th Gen/32 Gb/2 Tb Ssd/windows 11/16 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। msi Laptop

Home Laptops in India Msi Laptop MSI Vector GP78 HX 13VI 409IN Laptop

MSI Vector GP78 HX 13VI 409IN Laptop MSI Vector GP78 HX 13VI 409IN Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 344,990 in India with Intel Core i9-13980HX (13th Gen) Processor and RAM.

1/8 2/8 3/8 4/8 View all Images View all Images 5/8 Key Specs Price ₹344,990 (speculated) Display Size 17 Inches (43.18 cm) Processor Intel Core i9-13980HX (13th Gen) SSD Capacity 2 TB Operating System Windows 11 Home Basic Display Resolution 2560 x 1600 Pixels Weight 3 Kg weight See full specifications

Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

MSI Vector GP78 HX 13VI 409IN Laptop Price in India The starting price for the MSI Vector GP78 HX 13VI 409IN Laptop in India is Rs. 344,990. It comes in the following colors: Cosmos Gray. MSI Vector GP78 HX 13VI-409IN Laptop (Core I9 13th Gen/32 GB/2 TB SSD/Windows 11/16 GB) (2 TB SSD,32 GB RAM DDR5,17 Inches (43.18 cm) Display Size)

Msi Vector Gp78 Hx 13vi 409in Laptop Full Specifications Battery Battery Cell 4 Cell

Battery type Li-Ion Display Details Display Features QHD+ 16:10 240Hz 100% DCI-P3 IPS-Level Panel

Refresh Rate 240 Hz

Brightness 240 nits

Display Resolution 2560 x 1600 Pixels

Aspect Ratio 16:10

Display Size 17 Inches (43.18 cm)

Pixel Density 178 ppi

Touchscreen No General Information Thickness 29.4 Millimeter thickness

Dimensions(WxDxH) 380.34 x 297.97 x 29.4 mm

Weight 3 Kg weight

Colour Cosmos Gray

Operating System Windows 11 Home Basic

Model 13VI-409IN

Brand MSI Memory Memory Slots 2

RAM type DDR5

Memory Layout 2*16 Gigabyte

Expandable Memory 64 GB

RAM speed 5600 Mhz

Capacity 32 GB Multimedia Video Recording 720p

Speakers Built In Speakers

Microphone Type Built In Microphones

Webcam Yes

Inbuilt Microphone Yes Networking Bluetooth Yes

Wi-Fi Version 6

Bluetooth Version 5.3

Wireless LAN 802.11 b/g/n/ax Others Warranty 2 Years

Sales Package Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card Performance Processor Intel Core i9-13980HX (13th Gen)

Graphic Processor NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

Number Of Cores 16

Clockspeed 4.8 Ghz

Graphics Memory 16 GB Peripherals Keyboard Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard By SteelSeries Ports Usb Type C 2

Thunderbolt Port 4

Ethernet Ports 1

Microphone Jack Yes

VGA Port No

Headphone Jack Yes

SD Card Reader Yes Storage SSD Capacity 2 TB

