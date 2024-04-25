iOS 18 release: Launch timeline revealed ahead of Apple WWDC 2024 - All the details

Apple enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the unveiling of iOS 18, set to happen at WWDC 2024 on June 10. Whether you're keen to try out the new operating system right away with the developer beta or prefer to wait for the public beta or full launch, here's what you need to know about when iOS 18 will be available.

iOS 18 Anticipated Features

Traditionally, Apple unveils its major iOS updates during the WWDC keynote and swiftly follows up with the release of the first developer beta. The public beta typically arrives about a month later, with the official public launch coming after the fall iPhone event.

B09G9FPGTN-1

iOS 18 is anticipated to introduce significant AI enhancements, including on-device processing and an updated version of Siri. It is also expected to feature smarter integration with Messages, Apple Music, iWork, and more. Additionally, users can anticipate RCS support, new customization options for the Home Screen, and the long-awaited arrival of the Calculator app on iPad and Mac.

Also read: Apple iPhone 15 price cut on Flipkart- Check discount offers and latest deals

iOS 18 Release Timeline

The rollout timeline for iOS 18 is as follows (via 9to5Mac):

Developer Beta: Expected to be released on June 10 during WWDC.

Public Beta: Anticipated to be available between late June and mid-July.

Public Release: Expected to occur in mid to late September.

iOS 18 Developer Beta Details

The first developer beta of each major iOS update has historically been released on the same day as the WWDC keynote. With WWDC commencing on June 10, the iOS 18 developer beta will likely follow shortly after.

In recent years, the public beta has typically been launched four to five weeks after the developer beta. This pattern suggests that users can expect the iOS 18 public beta to be available between late June and early July.

Also read: HMD launches Pulse smartphone series that you can repair at home- Price, specs and all details

As for the official public release, iOS 18 is likely to launch in mid to late September, coinciding with Apple's iPhone event. If the event falls between September 9-17, iOS 18 could be officially released between September 16-23. Looking back at previous iOS releases, they have consistently occurred around mid to late September following Apple's annual iPhone events.

Stay tuned for further updates on iOS 18 as WWDC approaches, and mark your calendars for these anticipated release dates.