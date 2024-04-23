 iPhone 16 launch: Apple to offer new kind of capacitive buttons for volume, power- Details | Mobile News

iPhone 16 launch: Apple to offer new kind of capacitive buttons for volume, power- Details

Apple is rumoured to be transitioning from physical to capacitive buttons in the upcoming iPhone 16, with a recent supply chain report suggesting a shift towards a more streamlined design.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 23 2024, 13:03 IST
Apple is reportedly taking steps to move away from physical buttons in its upcoming iPhone 16 model, opting instead for capacitive buttons. This change comes after previous speculations about a similar shift in the iPhone 15, which did not materialise due to manufacturing issues.

Supply Chain Insights

A recent supply chain report indicates that Apple has placed an order with Advanced Semiconductor Engineering for a new capacitive button system. This system is expected to replace the traditional physical buttons on the iPhone 16, reported 9to5mac.

Enhanced User Experience with Taptic Engine

The order reportedly includes a system-in-a-package module designed to integrate capacitive buttons on both sides of the iPhone 16. Additionally, the new design will incorporate two additional Taptic Engine components, providing users with vibration feedback when interacting with the capacitive buttons.

A Potential Design Evolution

The transition to capacitive buttons could mark a significant shift for Apple, eliminating physical buttons like volume and power controls that have been staples of the iPhone design for years. This move is likely aimed at streamlining the device's form factor and improving durability.

While capacitive buttons have been used in various smartphones, including some Android models, Apple's approach is expected to offer a unique user experience. The addition of Taptic Engine components could enhance the tactile feedback, making the capacitive buttons feel more responsive and intuitive.

Awaiting Official Confirmation

However, it's worth noting that these are still rumours, and Apple has not officially confirmed any details about the iPhone 16's design or features. As with all rumours, it's best to take this information with a grain of salt until Apple makes an official announcement.

If the rumours are true, the iPhone 16 could represent a significant design evolution for Apple, moving away from physical buttons towards a more streamlined and modern interface. As always, Apple fans will eagerly await any official news or announcements regarding the highly anticipated iPhone 16 release.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 13:02 IST
