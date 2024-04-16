 GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash

GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash

GTA 6 launch: Rockstar Games gears up for the final stretch in GTA 6's development as developers return to office spaces, igniting anticipation among fans and addressing internal dissent.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 16 2024, 11:19 IST
Icon
5 notable things we saw in the GTA 6 trailer: Release date, characters, location and more
image caption
1/5 Based in Vice City - Rockstar Games has brought back Grand Theft Auto to Vice City, its own fictional take on Miami but not for the first time. Vice City was first introduced in 2002’s GTA: Vice City. GTA 6’s open world is set in the state of Leonida and will feature iconic locations from the previous game such as Vice Beaches, Kelly County, Hamlet, Port Gellhorn, and more.  (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash
2/5 Two playable characters - We now know that GTA 6 will feature two protagonists - Lucia, and an unnamed male character, which leaks say is named Jason. It would be the first time in the HD universe that the Grand Theft Auto series will get a playable female protagonist. While not many details were revealed, the two characters were shown committing multiple crimes, hinting at a possible Bonnie & Clyde relationship. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash
3/5 New features - As seen in the GTA 6 trailer, the game will feature a vast range of vehicles. Apart from traditional vehicles such as cars, trucks, boats, planes, helicopters, bikes, jet skis, and yachts, GTA 6 might also feature quad bikes, biplanes, hover boats, amphibious trucks, monster trucks, and cruise ships. Car customization might also be heavily featured in the game, with possible street racing returning. Players might also be able to join up at car meets. GTA 6 will also feature three gangs, with two of them already being named. There are a lot of animals too, with crocodiles and dogs already seen in the trailer. And yes, GTA 6 will feature DJs. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
4/5 Inclusion of social media - GTA 6 will feature social media, as seen in the trailer. Social media posts can be seen, with players potentially being able to record themselves and post the clips online for the world to see. Moreover, GTA 6 is also likely to feature real-time reporting of events, as footage of crimes committed by the protagonists was shown in the trailer. (Rockstar Games)
image caption
5/5 Release timeline, platforms - After years of waiting, we finally know the release timeline of GTA 6. Rockstar Games has announced that GTA 6 will be released in 2025, almost 12 years after the launch of GTA 5. The company has also revealed that it will be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S systems, meaning that PC players might have to wait before getting their hands on the next Grand Theft Auto game. (Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash
icon View all Images
GTA 6 launch preparations in full swing. Rockstar Games ramps up GTA 6 development with employees returning to office amid mixed reactions. (Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has taken a significant step forward in the development of the highly anticipated GTA 6, with reports indicating that developers are returning to office spaces as of April 15, 2024. The decision, initially disclosed by reputable gaming industry insider Jason Schreier in February, aims to bolster security and productivity in the final stages of the game's creation.

Mixed Reactions and Criticism

However, this move has not been without controversy. While some fans anticipate the potential for increased updates and information regarding GTA 6, employees of Rockstar Games expressed discontent with the transition. Criticism from both staff members and the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) has been directed at Rockstar for discontinuing remote work arrangements.

Also read: GTA V PC Cheats: List of all GTA V PC Cheat Codes

Today marks the commencement of a full-time return to office for Rockstar's studio personnel, as confirmed by insights from industry insider Ben (@videotechuk_). The shift requires employees to be present in the office five days a week, aligning with earlier reports from Schreier, Sportskeeda reported

Schreier's initial announcement highlighted the dual objectives of enhancing security measures and streamlining productivity as GTA 6 inches closer to completion. However, dissenting voices within the company, as highlighted by statements on the IWGB's official platform, suggest that employees were not adequately consulted regarding this decision.

Also read: GTA 5 tops EU charts: Ranks among top 10 downloaded PS4 and PS5 games; GTA 6 trailer 2 expected soon

Anticipation Amid Uncertainty

Despite internal concerns, the return to office protocol is now underway, potentially signalling accelerated progress towards the game's release. While the launch date for GTA 6 remains undisclosed, slated for 2025, the prospect of forthcoming trailers offers hope for glimpses into the game's storyline, gameplay mechanics, and characters.

Optimism among fans is palpable, buoyed by the prospect of enhanced development efficiency with the return of studio personnel to office environments. The eagerly awaited next trailer for GTA 6 holds promise for shedding more light on the game's intricacies, albeit with specifics yet to be revealed.

Also read: GTA 5: Fastest car and bike to speed through Los Santos

As Rockstar Games forges ahead with its development strategy, the gaming community eagerly anticipates further updates on GTA 6's journey to completion. The return to office represents a pivotal moment in the game's evolution, one that may shape its final form and reception among fans worldwide.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Apr, 11:19 IST
Tags:
Trending: garena free fire redeem codes for april 16: grab exciting rewards from scar ring event- details garena free fire max redeem codes for april 15: exciting weapon skins up for grabs! gta 5: fastest car and bike to speed through los santos gta 6 cyberpunk 2077 hybrid game- i am the law free demo on steam: check full details garena free fire max redeem codes for april 14: grab exclusive in-game rewards now! garena free fire redeem codes for april 7: free fire magic cube mayhem event coming soon garena free fire redeem codes for april 14: unlock exclusive goodies today, like weapons, character skins, and more remember farmville? here’s why it finally got shut after 11 years hounded at home, china's video game firms welcomed in europe gta v tips: how to make money to purchase vehicles, weapons, properties and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash
GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 16: OB44 update is on the way!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 16: OB44 update is on the way!
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16: Grab exciting rewards from Scar Ring event- Details
GTA 5 tops EU charts
GTA 5 tops EU charts: Ranks among top 10 downloaded PS4 and PS5 games; GTA 6 trailer 2 expected soon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets