Nothing Phone 3 to launch in July, may come with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset- Details

Nothing Phone 3 to launch in July, may come with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset- Details

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 01 2024, 14:16 IST
Nothing Phone 3 is rumoured to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. Check details. (@nothing / Twitter)

Nothing, a London-based smartphone brand has been gaining recognition in the mid-range smartphone market. The company recently announced its non-flagship smartphone, Nothing Phone 2a. Now, it has been rumoured to launch its third generation of Nothing Phone in the coming months. There have been several rumours about a Nothing Phone 3 after Nothing shared a teaser via its X handle featuring a frog and a bug. Additionally, a recent report also tipped the Nothing Phone 3 price and chipset. Know what's coming ahead of the launch.

Nothing Phone 3 price

According to 91Mobiles Hindi report, Nothing Phone 3, the company's flagship product is expected to launch in July according to the previous announcement trends. Additionally, a new sceptical teaser by the company has been surfacing on the internet which is creating a huge buzz about the upcoming Nothing Phone 3. Now, a new leak also revealed that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's newly launched Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. While there is very little information about the device, it is expected that the Nothing Phone 3 will likely be priced between Rs.40000 to Rs.50000. The company is currently planning to gain customers in the mid-range segment with its unique design and offerings. 

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Over the years, the Nothing Phone has been inspired by some form of animals. The first generation was teased with a parrot. The Nothing Phone 2 was showcased with an octopus. Now, the Nothing Phone 3 teaser features a frog and a bug which raises curiosity among the fans and smartphone buyers who have been waiting for the new generation smartphone. While the Nothing Phone 2a grabbed much attention in the market, now people are looking forward to what the Nothing Phone 3 will have to offer in terms of specifications, design, camera, or maybe some new AI announcements as well. To confirm all the details, we will have to wait till the official launch by the company. 

First Published Date: 01 Apr, 14:16 IST
