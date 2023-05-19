The Ultimate Tech Upgrade: The Nothing Phone 2: Features & Price
After much anticipation and speculation, the official announcement has been made, confirming that the highly-awaited release of the Nothing Phone 2 is set to take place this summer, with the launch scheduled to take place on a global scale. The excitement surrounding this groundbreaking device has been steadily building in recent months. From its sleek design to its cutting-edge features and impressive functionality, the Nothing Phone 2 is sure to exceed all expectations. Flipkart's listing too has assured that Nothing Phone 2 is set to hit the Indian markets soon. The company has shared a close-up look of the Nothing Phone 2, revealing the glyph interface design and a changed look for the video recording red indicator.
First Published Date: 19 May, 13:32 IST
71684482457439
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS