Best gaming console: Sony PlayStation 5 to Nintendo Switch OLED, check the top 11

In the world of high-class entertainment, gaming has become more than just a pastime; it's a portal to new dimensions, a realm where you can be the hero or explore fantastical landscapes. While high-end gaming PCs boast top-notch performance, the best gaming consoles offer a more cost-effective gateway to the latest and greatest video games. Gaming is not just a solitary endeavour; it's a social experience that connects you with friends and family. Modern gaming consoles, with their advanced technology and graphics, allow you to live vicariously through your favourite characters, losing yourself in the experience.

These consoles promise an immersive gaming experience, transforming you into the hero of uncharted realms.

1. Sony PlayStation 5

First on the list of best gaming console, is the Sony PlayStation 5 console, featuring a fast SSD, a custom AMD APU, and 16GB of GDDR6 console memory, stands out as one of the fastest options for those seeking a living room console experience. Its popularity in the market persists, attributed to a stellar catalogue of exclusives and 3rd party titles. Sony's newly released exclusive, Spider Man 2, has further endeared the console to fans. Users dissatisfied with the console's 825 GB SSD storage can manually extend it using any off-the-shelf M2 SSD, provided it's PCI-E 4.0 and meets a minimum 5500MBPS spec.

Despite its excellent appearance, some users might be less thrilled due to its tendency to stick out, especially in the living room, unlike the Xbox Series S and X, which blend in more easily with sound bars and cable boxes. Many users liken it to a larger version of some internet routers. A new "slim model" variant, launched in October 2023, brings changes like a detachable disc drive, rather than a less conspicuous build.

In terms of storage, the PS5 falls slightly short with its 825GB offering compared to the rival Xbox Series X's 1TB. Although its SSD is slightly faster than the Series X, it lacks a quick resume feature, though this may change through software updates. With support for up to 120Hz on 4K resolutions, thanks to the HDMI 2.1 interface on the PS5, it can deliver great visuals or high refresh rates, though rarely both. This feature allows for a built-in performance or graphics and fidelity mode option for gamers, depending on their preferences.

2. Nintendo Switch OLED Family Gaming Console

The Nintendo Switch OLED Family Gaming Console boasts several upgrades over the original Nintendo Switch while maintaining compatibility. It features a larger 7-inch OLED screen and doubles the internal storage. Rather than feeling like an entirely new console, it stands out as a compelling option, particularly for its improved display.

Emphasising portability as a major selling point, the Nintendo Switch performs admirably in both docked and handheld modes. While offering more power in the former, it provides increased flexibility in the latter. The Switch is a favourite among gamers, including younger audiences and those seeking to enjoy retro titles or exclusives like Zelda and Mario.

As a comprehensive platform for experiencing the best offerings from the Japanese manufacturer, the newer variant excels with its fantastic 7-inch OLED display and doubled internal storage. For living room use, GR's team recommends including a Switch Pro Wireless controller in the package when opting for the Nintendo Switch or its OLED variant.

Although the Nintendo Switch lags behind the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 in processing power, offering a fraction of their capabilities, it compensates with versatility and an excellent game library. Despite its comparative performance, the Nintendo Switch OLED remains a stellar option that is challenging to surpass, even in the face of numerous attempts by competitors to penetrate the handheld gaming market.

3. Nintendo Switch Lite

Released in 2019, the Nintendo Switch Lite emerges as a cost-effective, handheld-exclusive gaming system. Tailored for handheld play, its portable design adds to its lightweight appeal, with controllers seamlessly integrated into the system, distinguishing it from its larger Switch counterparts. Although maintaining the full functionality of a standard Switch, it does not support docked mode gameplay.

The Nintendo Switch Lite extends a gaming opportunity to budget-conscious users, offering diverse titles on the go. In contrast to the regular Switch or the OLED variant, the Lite features Joy-Cons that are intricately built into the console, minimising issues related to stick drift experienced with older Joy-Cons. Boasting a battery life ranging from 3 to 7 hours, the Switch Lite proves to be an excellent handheld companion.

Despite lacking a docked mode, its affordability serves as a satisfactory compensation. While opinions on its smaller display vary, it contributes to sharper image quality through higher PPI and denser pixel counts. These visual enhancements establish the Switch Lite as an impressive and economical gateway to Nintendo's expansive game library, featuring renowned franchises like Mario, Zelda, Fire Emblem, and more.

4. Microsoft Xbox Series S

The Microsoft Xbox Series S stands out as a digital-only gaming console, sharing the same processor as its more robust counterpart, the Xbox Series X. However, it strategically trims down on memory, storage, and GPU capabilities, removing the disc drive to provide a next-generation console experience at a significantly reduced cost. This approach caters specifically to gamers aiming for lower Full HD or 2K resolutions.

Despite its cost-conscious design, the Xbox Series S is a formidable console in its own right, developed in tandem with the more powerful Xbox Series X. While it scales back on memory, storage, and GPU specifications, it maintains compatibility with all the latest gaming titles. And all of that puts it in the list of best gaming console. Aptly dubbed the "Xbox Game Pass" console by many, it owes its reputation to the compelling value proposition of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass or Game Pass Ultimate, complemented by the absence of a disc drive.

Featuring a swift 512GB SSD, a capable AMD Zen 2-based CPU, and a price point that significantly outshines its closest competitor, the Series S delivers exceptional value. With a considerably lower price tag compared to the Xbox Series X and PS5 Disc editions, the Xbox Series S emerges as one of the top choices among gaming consoles, offering a blend of affordability and performance.

5. ASUS ROG Ally

The ASUS ROG Ally emerges as the ultimate handheld gaming system designed explicitly for PC gamers. Powered by the new AMD Ryzen Z1 series of processors, this device stands ready to tackle any game thrown its way. Sporting a 7-inch 1080p Full HD display with FreeSync Premium, the ROG Ally ensures a crystal-clear and smooth gaming experience. Notably, its distinctive advantage lies in its ability to run most Windows-compatible games and its compatibility with Xbox Game Pass titles, offering users a comprehensive gaming ecosystem that includes 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate. Moreover, the ROG Ally boasts an ergonomic design, ensuring that gamers can enjoy extended gaming sessions comfortably.

In just a year since its debut, the ASUS ROG Ally has left a lasting impression in the handheld console market, despite competition from contenders like Valve's Steam Deck and the Ayaneo 2. Its standout feature is the AMD Z1 series processor, empowering the Ally with robust processing capabilities and access to an extensive range of PC gaming libraries, including Nvidia GeForce Now, Cloud Gaming from Xbox, and Steam. The Ally prioritises user convenience with its ergonomic design, facilitating easy access to each button during gameplay. While its battery life may fall short compared to the Steam Deck, the ROG Ally compensates with a rapid charging feature, allowing owners to go from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. This combination of powerful performance, versatile gaming libraries, and ergonomic design positions the ASUS ROG Ally as a compelling choice in the handheld gaming console landscape.

7. Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X stands as the epitome of advancement within the Xbox lineup, featuring a sleeker design and the highest video resolution ever seen on an Xbox console. Notably, it incorporates a disc drive, yet the option to download games directly to its capacious 1 TB Solid State Drive (SSD) enhances speed, reduces noise, and elevates overall performance compared to its predecessors. Although physically substantial, standing at about a foot tall in the vertical position, the console offers the flexibility to be oriented horizontally.

Contrary to its sizable frame, the Xbox Series X controller breaks with tradition by adopting a smaller form factor, prioritising comfort for both children and adults alike. Each controller conveniently includes a headphone jack, facilitating immersive live gameplay conversations with friends while also enabling audio output through connected headphones. Alternatively, users can opt for certain Bluetooth headsets for a wireless gaming experience, offering versatility in audio connectivity options beyond traditional cords. This amalgamation of cutting-edge design, superior performance, and user-friendly features makes the Xbox Series X a standout in the realm of gaming consoles.

8. Sony PS5 PlayStation console

The Sony PS5 stands prominently as being a top contender in the list of best gaming console, offering an unparalleled gaming experience. Optimise your playtime with the swift load times of PS5 games, made possible by the unique integration of console technology. The PS5's advanced architecture allows developers rapid access to data from the SSD, providing a diverse range of game design possibilities. Notably, the system elevates realism with games supporting independent light ray simulation for shadow creation, promising an immersive and visually stunning experience. The Sony PS5 PlayStation console sets a new standard, combining cutting-edge technology and innovative features to deliver gaming excellence.

9. EvoFox Game Box Gaming Console With Smart Remote and Game Controller

The EvoFox Game Box Gaming Console, accompanied by a Smart Remote and Game Controller, revolutionises your TV into a comprehensive gaming hub within just 10 minutes. Powered by a robust Quad-core Processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, and an advanced GPU, it operates on the efficient Android 11 platform. Unleash an immediate gaming adventure with the included Elite Ops Wireless Gamepad and an array of preloaded games, spanning from Retro classics to contemporary favourites. Beyond gaming, this console seamlessly transitions into a productivity tool, supporting Zoom calls and facilitating 4K content playback. Featuring Bluetooth 5.0 and Dual Band Wi-Fi, the EvoFox Game Box offers unparalleled versatility. The added advantage of a 1-year warranty enhances its overall appeal, solidifying its status as a multifunctional entertainment powerhouse.

10. New World SUP Handheld Game Console

The New World SUP Handheld Game Console brings joy in a pocket-sized package, featuring 400 classic games, including iconic titles like Red Fortress, Contra, and Tetris. Its vibrant LCD screen and USB rechargeable design make it a delightful travel companion. The lightweight and compact build ensures on-the-go gaming fun. Offering both convenience and an immersive gaming experience, this console boasts a quick 1.5-hour charging time and up to 4 hours of continuous gameplay. Tailored for retro game enthusiasts, it serves as the perfect gift, providing a nostalgic journey into the timeless classics that defined the gaming world.

11. GSH Pre-Installed 620 Games Mini Game Console

Last, but not least, on this list of best gaming console is the GSH Mini TV Game Console, equipped with 620 pre-installed games, offers a retro gaming paradise where cartridges become unnecessary. This plug-and-play solution ensures a hassle-free experience for both kids and adults, requiring no complicated setups. The simplicity of design guarantees hours of entertainment, and the classic games span various genres, providing a diverse and nostalgic gaming experience. An excellent gift choice, especially for those who appreciate the simplicity of early video gaming, the GSH Mini TV Game Console grants access to a vast library of classics at the fingertips of its users, offering a trip down memory lane with every play.