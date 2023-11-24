Icon

Smartphones under 30000: Top picks for a great performance - Samsung Galaxy F54 to iQOO 9 Pro

Looking for budget-friendly smartphones under 30000? Explore our top 10 picks with impressive features, performance, and style from Samsung Galaxy F54 5G to iQOO 9 Pro 5G.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 24 2023, 23:03 IST
Smartphones under 30000: From Samsung Galaxy F54 5G to iQOO 9 Pro 5G, here are 10 handsets that offer an impressive blend of performance, features, and value for money. (Bloomberg)

Choosing the perfect smartphone for your needs involves more than just spending money. It's mostly about investing in a device that aligns with your requirements. With the significant amount of time we dedicate to our phones daily, it's crucial to find a handset that offers value for money and is dependable under the most difficult of circumstances too. Smartphones under 30000 not only promise exceptional performance, but also deliver modern features without burning a hole in your pocket. These devices boast sleek designs and unique displays, adding a touch of style to your tech. Below, explore a handpicked list of the top 10 smartphones under 30000, From Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, iQOO 9 Pro 5G, to Google Pixel 6a, each handset offers an impressive blend of performance, features, and value for money

1. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F54 5G boasts a 6.7-inch sAMOLED+ screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster. With a premium metal camera module and rounded corners, it's available in Meteor Blue and Stardust Silver. Powered by Samsung's Exynos 1380 5nm processor, this phone promises seamless multitasking and a lag-free experience. Running on the latest One UI 5.1, it offers a user-friendly interface. The camera setup includes a 108 MP (OIS) primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front, there's a 32 MP selfie camera, ensuring a top-notch photography experience.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?
B0CB97SJ6Y-1

2. Motorola Edge 40

With a 6.5-inch pOLED panel offering Full-HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, the Motorola Edge 40 provides a stunning visual experience. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. Claiming to be the 'world's slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP68 rating,' it combines sleek design with a user-friendly experience close to stock Android.

B0C9J2DZ3P-2

3. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM, it ensures smooth performance. The triple camera setup on the back includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilization, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a third sensor.

B0C7C1JGQL-3

4. POCO X5 Pro

The POCO X5 Pro offers a large 6.67-inch display and a robust 5000mAh battery. Running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, it delivers super-fast performance. The 108MP main camera ensures top-notch picture quality, making it a great choice for photography enthusiasts.

B0BZDQ2DY6-4

5. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

Featuring a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G is powered by an Octa-Core processor. Its triple rear camera, with a 50 MP main camera, captures impressive shots. Running on Android 13, it offers up to 16GB RAM with RAM Plus, ensuring a smooth multitasking experience. The 5000mAh battery with AI Power management ensures long-lasting power.

 

B0BS17HY8N-5

6. Moto G84

The Moto G84 showcases Motorola's prowess with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip, 12GB RAM, 256GB storage (expandable), and a 6.5-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 50-megapixel main camera with OIS stands out, and its 5,000mAh battery supports 33W charging, lasting a day and a half.

7. Google Pixel 6a

Priced at Rs. 30,999, the Pixel 6a features a 2400 x 1080 Full HD+ OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and HDR support. It's powered by a dual camera setup on the back, featuring a 12.2 MP primary sensor and a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor. The 8MP front-facing camera is capable of recording 1080p video at 30fps. Avail a 10% discount using Axis Bank Credit Card to make this premium smartphone even more affordable.

8. Realme 10 Pro 5G

The Realme 10 Pro offers an amazing bezel-less AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. With a 108MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera, it captures stunning photos. The 5000mAh battery ensures a long-lasting charge, making it a reliable companion for daily use.

B0BPYPZNHD-6

9. iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G

The iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G boasts a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. With a contrast ratio of 8,00,00,00:1 and DCI-P3 color gamut, it offers a vibrant and immersive display. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 with Adreno 730 GPU, it comes with options for 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, offering up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage capacity.

 

B07WHSQWLW-7

10. iQOO 9 Pro 5G

For a flagship experience, consider the iQOO 9 Pro 5G. Boasting 12GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a high-performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, it delivers a powerful performance. The 50MP GN5 camera captures stunning photos, and the 3D ultrasonic large Fingerprint sensor ensures fast and secure unlocking, making it one of the best mobile phones in India.

B07WJVZZVY-8

In short, these smartphones under 30000 offer a variety of options to cater to different preferences, whether you prioritize camera quality, display, or overall performance. Consider your needs and preferences carefully to find the perfect smartphone for yourself.

 

First Published Date: 24 Nov, 23:02 IST
