Amazon Sale 2024: Up to 40% off on tablets from leading brands like Apple, Samsung and more

The Amazon Sale 2024 is almost over, but there's still a golden opportunity left to grab an amazing deal. If you haven't shopped yet, it's time to act! If you're looking for a great tablet then discover the ones available during Amazon sale and make your tasks easier. Don't miss out on this chance to bring a top-quality product home. These tablets come with the latest features and technology, and they're from leading brands like Apple, Samsung, Redmi, and more. Amazon sale is offering them at unbeatable prices, with discounts of up to 40 percent. Plus, there are additional benefits, such as an instant 10 percent discount when using SBI credit and debit cards, free delivery on your first order, same-day delivery, and more. Products included in this article 7% OFF Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Blue (10th Generation) (676) 35% OFF Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| 144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)|1 Billion Colours| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray (2,093) 39% OFF realme Pad X WiFi+5G Tablet | 6GB RAM 128GB ROM (Expandable), 27.9cm (11 inch) WUXGA+ Display | 6nm SD Processor | Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers | 8340 mAh Battery | Grey Colour (536) 42% OFF HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 7GB (4GB+3GB RAM Turbo), 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray (1,299) 28% OFF Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 | 27.81cm (11.0") LCD Display | 4nm Processor | 8,000 mAh Battery | Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers | Android 12.0 | 8GB+128GB | Wi-Fi | S Pen Support | Graphite (651)

List of Best Selling Products

1. Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad

B0BJMGXLYZ-1

The first product that is available during the Amazon Sale 2024 is the Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad. It is a coveted item on many wish lists, and now, Amazon is making it even more tempting with fantastic deals and discounts. This model boasts the powerful A14 Bionic chip, equipped with a 6-core CPU and a 4-core GPU, ensuring efficient performance even in challenging situations. The 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Liquid Retina display with True Tone enhances your visual experience, delivering high-quality visuals and vibrant images. Capture memories with ease using the sophisticated front and back cameras, ensuring you have a decent collection of photos and high-quality videos to cherish in the future. With four color options to choose from, this Apple iPad 2022 is not just a device; it's a stylish and functional accessory for your daily life.

Specifications Display 10.9-inches Camera 12MP Wide back camera OS iPadOS Chip A14 Bionic chip Secure authentication Touch ID

2. Xiaomi Pad 6

B0C6QYTN7S-2

The Xiaomi Pad 6, a tablet powerhouse crafted for work and entertainment, features an impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, a 144Hz 2.8K display, and 8GB RAM, ensuring seamless performance. Experience stunning visuals on the 11-inch screen with 1 billion colors, supported by Dolby Vision Atmos for immersive audio. Enhancing the multimedia experience are quad speakers. With its substantial 8840mAh battery, the tablet effortlessly handles daily tasks. Capture moments with the 8MP front camera featuring Focus Frame, and the 13MP rear camera. Operating on Android 13 with MIUI 14, it not only provides a user-friendly interface but also guarantees security updates. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is your go-to device for a blend of productivity and entertainment.

Specifications Display 11-inches Storage 8GB RAM and 256GB storage OS Android Processor Snapdragon 870 Octa-Core Processor Weight 1.06 kg

3. realme Pad X WiFi+5G Tablet

B0BMQK3WPB-3

Introducing the realme Pad X WiFi+5G Tablet, a versatile device packed with features and equipped for the future with 5G connectivity. Enjoy a vivid visual experience on its 11-inch WUXGA+ display. Experience smooth performance with a 6nm Snapdragon processor and 6GB RAM. Immerse yourself in audio excellence through Dolby Atmos quad speakers. Capture quality photos and videos with its 13MP primary camera and 8MP front camera. Running on Android 12, this tablet ensures a seamless and up-to-date user experience. Its 8340mAh battery provides extended usage, and the attractive grey color adds a touch of style. Additionally, benefit from expandable storage options for added convenience. The realme Pad X is your gateway to a feature-rich and connected digital experience.

Specifications Display 10.95-inches Storage 6GB RAM and 128GB storage OS Android 12 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Weight 0.50 kg

4. HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover

B0C9V7RYWD-4

The second-last on this list that is available during the Amazon Sale 2024 is the HONOR Pad X9, a versatile and stylish tablet that provides an immersive and delightful experience. Boasting an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, it ensures stunning visuals and smooth scrolling. Powering through tasks is a breeze with the Snapdragon 685 processor, 7GB of RAM (including 3GB of RAM Turbo), and a generous 128GB of storage for seamless multitasking and ample space for your files. The tablet's audio system is a treat with six cinematic surround speakers and Dolby Atmos technology, delivering an exceptional sound experience. The metal body design strikes a balance between being lightweight and durable, making it easy to carry. Plus, it supports multi-window functionality, enhancing productivity. With Google Kids Space for educational content and eye protection modes, the HONOR Pad X9 is not just a tablet; it's your companion for immersive, productive, and comfortable digital experiences. As a bonus, it comes with a Free Flip-Cover for added protection and style.

Specifications Display 11.5-inches Storage 4GB RAM and 128GB storage OS Android 13, MagicOS 7.1 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Weight 495.01 grams

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

B09RQXSYSS-5

Meet the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, a robust tablet catering to diverse needs with its powerhouse features. Immerse yourself in sharp visuals on the 11-inch LCD display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate for a seamless viewing experience. Powered by a cutting-edge 4nm processor, this tablet guarantees smooth and efficient performance. Equipped with a substantial 8,000mAh battery and supporting 45W super-fast charging, it ensures you stay powered up throughout the day. Experience audio excellence through the quad speakers featuring Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound journey. Capture impressive photos and videos with the 13MP + 6MP dual rear camera setup and a 12MP front camera. Enjoy added convenience with S Pen gestures, enhancing your interaction with the tablet. Operating on Android 12.0, the Galaxy Tab S8 offers a modern and customizable user experience. Don't miss out on the opportunity to grab this feature-packed tablet during the ongoing Amazon Sale.

Specifications Display 11-inches Camera 13MP + 6MP Rear+ 12MP Front Camera OS Android Special Features Fast Charging Weight 0.50 kg



Top 3 features for you Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad A14 Bionic chip 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display 12MP Wide back camera Xiaomi Pad 6 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor Dolby Vision Atmos audio 13MP rear camera realme Pad X WiFi+5G Tablet 6nm Snapdragon processor 13MP primary camera Android 12 HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover Snapdragon 685 processor Multi-window functionality Android 13, MagicOS 7.1 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 8,000mAh battery 45W super-fast charger 13MP + 6MP dual rear camera

Also read these top stories today:

Samsung vs Apple! Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 series with AI features to create dominance in the market. Could it regain the smartphone throne after losing out to Apple in 2023? Check how Samsung is looking to beat Apple here.

Samsung Galaxy S24 launched! Samsung's latest flagship smartphones were launched with upgraded features at the Galaxy Unpacked event in California. It will go head-to-head with Apple's iPhone 15. Check out the specs comparison between Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. Know how it is different from its top rival here.

The "just right" robots! As tall as a teddy bear and doped with generative AI, Moxie is capable of interacting with children telling them stories, giving math lessons and performing dance moves with two arms. Want to know more? Read here.

Not sure which

mobile to buy?