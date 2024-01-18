Icon

Amazon Sale 2024: Up to 40% off on tablets from leading brands like Apple, Samsung and more

Eyeing some top-notch tablets? Get up to 40 percent off on top brands like Apple and Samsung during Amazon Sale 2024.

By: HT TECH
Jan 18 2024
Amazon Sale 2024: Get up to 40 percent off on tablets from leading brands like Apple, Samsung and more. (Samsung)

The Amazon Sale 2024 is almost over, but there's still a golden opportunity left to grab an amazing deal. If you haven't shopped yet, it's time to act! If you're looking for a great tablet then discover the ones available during Amazon sale and make your tasks easier. Don't miss out on this chance to bring a top-quality product home. These tablets come with the latest features and technology, and they're from leading brands like Apple, Samsung, Redmi, and more. Amazon sale is offering them at unbeatable prices, with discounts of up to 40 percent. Plus, there are additional benefits, such as an instant 10 percent discount when using SBI credit and debit cards, free delivery on your first order, same-day delivery, and more.

Products included in this article

Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Blue (10th Generation)
(676)
₹36,999 ₹39,900
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| 144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)|1 Billion Colours| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
(2,093)
₹26,998 ₹41,999
realme Pad X WiFi+5G Tablet | 6GB RAM 128GB ROM (Expandable), 27.9cm (11 inch) WUXGA+ Display | 6nm SD Processor | Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers | 8340 mAh Battery | Grey Colour
(536)
₹27,200 ₹44,999
HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 7GB (4GB+3GB RAM Turbo), 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray
(1,299)
₹14,999 ₹25,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 | 27.81cm (11.0") LCD Display | 4nm Processor | 8,000 mAh Battery | Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers | Android 12.0 | 8GB+128GB | Wi-Fi | S Pen Support | Graphite
(651)
₹47,999 ₹66,999
List of Best Selling Products

Product Ratings Price
Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Blue (10th Generation) 4.6/5 ₹ 36,999
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| 144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)|1 Billion Colours| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray 4.4/5 ₹ 26,998
realme Pad X WiFi+5G Tablet | 6GB RAM 128GB ROM (Expandable), 27.9cm (11 inch) WUXGA+ Display | 6nm SD Processor | Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers | 8340 mAh Battery | Grey Colour 4.3/5 ₹ 27,200
HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 7GB (4GB+3GB RAM Turbo), 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray 4.3/5 ₹ 14,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 | 27.81cm (11.0") LCD Display | 4nm Processor | 8,000 mAh Battery | Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers | Android 12.0 | 8GB+128GB | Wi-Fi | S Pen Support | Graphite 4.6/5 ₹ 47,999
1. Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad

The first product that is available during the Amazon Sale 2024 is the Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad. It is a coveted item on many wish lists, and now, Amazon is making it even more tempting with fantastic deals and discounts. This model boasts the powerful A14 Bionic chip, equipped with a 6-core CPU and a 4-core GPU, ensuring efficient performance even in challenging situations. The 27.69 cm (10.9 inch) Liquid Retina display with True Tone enhances your visual experience, delivering high-quality visuals and vibrant images. Capture memories with ease using the sophisticated front and back cameras, ensuring you have a decent collection of photos and high-quality videos to cherish in the future. With four color options to choose from, this Apple iPad 2022 is not just a device; it's a stylish and functional accessory for your daily life.

Specifications 
Display10.9-inches
Camera12MP Wide back camera
OSiPadOS
ChipA14 Bionic chip
Secure authenticationTouch ID

2. Xiaomi Pad 6

The Xiaomi Pad 6, a tablet powerhouse crafted for work and entertainment, features an impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, a 144Hz 2.8K display, and 8GB RAM, ensuring seamless performance. Experience stunning visuals on the 11-inch screen with 1 billion colors, supported by Dolby Vision Atmos for immersive audio. Enhancing the multimedia experience are quad speakers. With its substantial 8840mAh battery, the tablet effortlessly handles daily tasks. Capture moments with the 8MP front camera featuring Focus Frame, and the 13MP rear camera. Operating on Android 13 with MIUI 14, it not only provides a user-friendly interface but also guarantees security updates. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is your go-to device for a blend of productivity and entertainment.

Specifications 
Display11-inches
Storage8GB RAM and 256GB storage
OSAndroid
ProcessorSnapdragon 870 Octa-Core Processor
Weight1.06 kg

3. realme Pad X WiFi+5G Tablet

Introducing the realme Pad X WiFi+5G Tablet, a versatile device packed with features and equipped for the future with 5G connectivity. Enjoy a vivid visual experience on its 11-inch WUXGA+ display. Experience smooth performance with a 6nm Snapdragon processor and 6GB RAM. Immerse yourself in audio excellence through Dolby Atmos quad speakers. Capture quality photos and videos with its 13MP primary camera and 8MP front camera. Running on Android 12, this tablet ensures a seamless and up-to-date user experience. Its 8340mAh battery provides extended usage, and the attractive grey color adds a touch of style. Additionally, benefit from expandable storage options for added convenience. The realme Pad X is your gateway to a feature-rich and connected digital experience.

Specifications 
Display10.95-inches
Storage6GB RAM and 128GB storage
OSAndroid 12
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 695
Weight0.50 kg

4. HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover

The second-last on this list that is available during the Amazon Sale 2024 is the HONOR Pad X9, a versatile and stylish tablet that provides an immersive and delightful experience. Boasting an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, it ensures stunning visuals and smooth scrolling. Powering through tasks is a breeze with the Snapdragon 685 processor, 7GB of RAM (including 3GB of RAM Turbo), and a generous 128GB of storage for seamless multitasking and ample space for your files. The tablet's audio system is a treat with six cinematic surround speakers and Dolby Atmos technology, delivering an exceptional sound experience. The metal body design strikes a balance between being lightweight and durable, making it easy to carry. Plus, it supports multi-window functionality, enhancing productivity. With Google Kids Space for educational content and eye protection modes, the HONOR Pad X9 is not just a tablet; it's your companion for immersive, productive, and comfortable digital experiences. As a bonus, it comes with a Free Flip-Cover for added protection and style.

Specifications 
Display11.5-inches
Storage4GB RAM and 128GB storage
OSAndroid 13, MagicOS 7.1
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 695
Weight495.01 grams

5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Meet the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, a robust tablet catering to diverse needs with its powerhouse features. Immerse yourself in sharp visuals on the 11-inch LCD display, boasting a 120Hz refresh rate for a seamless viewing experience. Powered by a cutting-edge 4nm processor, this tablet guarantees smooth and efficient performance. Equipped with a substantial 8,000mAh battery and supporting 45W super-fast charging, it ensures you stay powered up throughout the day. Experience audio excellence through the quad speakers featuring Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound journey. Capture impressive photos and videos with the 13MP + 6MP dual rear camera setup and a 12MP front camera. Enjoy added convenience with S Pen gestures, enhancing your interaction with the tablet. Operating on Android 12.0, the Galaxy Tab S8 offers a modern and customizable user experience. Don't miss out on the opportunity to grab this feature-packed tablet during the ongoing Amazon Sale.

Specifications 
Display11-inches
Camera13MP + 6MP Rear+ 12MP Front Camera
OSAndroid
Special FeaturesFast Charging
Weight0.50 kg


 

Top 3 features for you
ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
    
Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPadA14 Bionic chip10.9-inch Liquid Retina display12MP Wide back camera
Xiaomi Pad 6Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processorDolby Vision Atmos audio13MP rear camera
realme Pad X WiFi+5G Tablet6nm Snapdragon processor13MP primary cameraAndroid 12
HONOR Pad X9 with Free Flip-CoverSnapdragon 685 processorMulti-window functionalityAndroid 13, MagicOS 7.1
Samsung Galaxy Tab S88,000mAh battery45W super-fast charger13MP + 6MP dual rear camera

Also read these top stories today:

Samsung vs Apple! Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 series with AI features to create dominance in the market. Could it regain the smartphone throne after losing out to Apple in 2023? Check how Samsung is looking to beat Apple here.

Samsung Galaxy S24 launched! Samsung's latest flagship smartphones were launched with upgraded features at the Galaxy Unpacked event in California. It will go head-to-head with Apple's iPhone 15. Check out the specs comparison between Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. Know how it is different from its top rival here.

The "just right" robots! As tall as a teddy bear and doped with generative AI, Moxie is capable of interacting with children telling them stories, giving math lessons and performing dance moves with two arms. Want to know more? Read here.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews

First Published Date: 18 Jan, 21:28 IST
