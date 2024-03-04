 Oppo F25 Pro alternatives: Samsung Galaxy F54 to Poco X6 Pro, know the top 5 | Mobile News

Oppo F25 Pro alternatives: Samsung Galaxy F54 to Poco X6 Pro, know the top 5

Discover the best Oppo F25 Pro alternatives! From Samsung Galaxy F54 5G, Poco X6 Pro to iQOO Neo, explore top smartphones offering great value.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Mar 04 2024, 16:41 IST
Oppo F25 Pro
View all Images
Discover the top 5 alternatives to the Oppo F25 Pro with better features and value. (Amazon)

In the bustling world of smartphones, Oppo has recently introduced its latest contender, the Oppo F25 Pro, in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 23999 for the base variant. The Oppo F25 Pro 5G boasts a vibrant 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It operates on ColorOS 14.0, based on Android. The device is equipped with a powerful octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Its impressive camera setup includes a 64 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle sensor, and 2 MP macro sensor at the rear, along with a 32 MP front camera. With a robust 5,000mAh battery, it supports rapid 67W SuperVOOC charging. While its affordable price tag is appealing, the fierce competition in the smartphone arena puts this new release in a challenging position. Find out how these rival smartphones standout against the Oppo F25 Pro. Here top 5 five alternatives to the Oppo F25 Pro at a similar price point:

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

1. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G

B0CCMVQZM3-1

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy F54 5G boasts a 6.7-inch sAMOLED plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by the Exynos 1380 5nm processor, it offers 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. With a 108MP triple rear camera and a 32MP selfie camera, this device ensures stunning photography. The 6,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, coupled with up to four generations of OS updates, adds to its allure.

2. Motorola Edge 40

B0CFJF8M7N-2

Featuring a 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, the Motorola Edge 40 5G impresses. Its MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage contribute to its robust performance. The 50MP dual-camera setup on the back and the 32MP selfie camera capture memorable moments. With a 4,400mAh battery supporting 68W fast charging, this device stands out.

3. Poco X6 Pro

B0CSDS3XW1-3

Available in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB variants, the Poco X6 Pro offers high-end specs, including a 6.67-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 8300-Ultra processor, it features LPDDR5x RAM, UFS4.0, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Its camera setup mirrors the Poco X6's, ensuring impressive photography.

4. iQOO Neo 7 5G

B07WHR5ZG7-4

With a 6.78-inch AMOLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate, the iQOO Neo 7 5G stands out. Powered by a Dimensity 8200 5G chipset, it offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Running on Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13, it features a 64MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP front-facing camera. The 5,000 mAh battery supports rapid 120W fast charging.

5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

B0BY8JZ22K-5

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite features a 6.72-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, it offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Running on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13, it boasts a 108MP triple rear camera and a 16MP selfie camera. The 5,000 mAh battery supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging, ensuring a seamless user experience.

First Published Date: 04 Mar, 16:40 IST
