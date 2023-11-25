From Sony Bravia 65-inch, Hisense 50-inch to Samsung 43-inch, check out these top 8 4K smart TVs

4K smart TVs: If you have been planning to give your home a smart tech upgrade, then you can buy a smart TV that will enhance your experience. These days Smart TVs are designed in a way that can give you a huge and immersive, cinema-type, experience and that too in the cool comfort of your phone. You can check out the 4K Smart LED TVs, as they can make your home look like a theatre. Here is the list of 8 best .4K smart TVs in the market including Sony Bravia 65-inch, Hisense 50-inch to Samsung 43-inch. Let's delve into the details of the features of these TVs:

Hisense 50-inch Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

This smart TV comes with a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD resolution display and a 60Hz refresh rate. It features 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. The sound quality is exceptional with 24 Watts output and Dolby Atmos. It runs on Google TV and supports voice control and Chromecast. With a bezel-less design, Dolby Vision, and MEMC technology.

B0B2C5MJN6-1

MI 43-inch X Pro 4K IQ Series TV

This is a 43-inch X Pro TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It provides various connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI and USB ports, and Bluetooth 5.1. The TV features 30 Watts output, Dolby Atmos, and DTS-X for a rich audio experience. It operates on Google TV and includes 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, and hands-free voice control. The display is powered by Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and MEMC technology.

B0CG5V3KG1-2

Samsung 43 inch Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 50 Hertz refresh rate. Connectivity is seamless with 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth options. Enjoy powerful sound with 20W output, OTS Lite, and adaptive sound. The smart TV features a variety of supported apps, screen mirroring, Universal Guide, and an AI Speaker. The display boasts 4K Ultra HD, Crystal Processor 4K, HDR 10+, and a 3-side bezel-less design. It comes with a comprehensive 1-year warranty on the product and an additional year on the panel.

B0C1GX5RVW-3

Sony Bravia 50-inch 4K TV

The Sony Bravia 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV features a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and a 60Hz refresh rate, offering a wide 178-degree viewing angle. Now you can connect your set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, and gaming consoles effortlessly with 3 HDMI ports, and utilize 1 USB port for hard drives and other USB devices.

It comes with a 20-watt output, an Open Baffle Speaker, Dolby Audio, and Clear Phase technology for an enhanced audio experience. Explore smart features such as Google TV, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. Enjoy additional support for Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa.

The display of this smart TV is powered by a robust X1 4K Processor, providing 4K HDR, Live Colour, 4K X Reality Pro, and Motion Flow XR100. Apps supported by this smart TV is Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and Voot.

B0C1HBDHK5-4

Acer 43-inch 4K Advanced TV

This smart TV comes with a 4K Ultra HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a wide 178-degree viewing angle. It provides versatile connectivity with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI, and USB ports. The sound quality is robust, featuring 30 Watts output and Dolby Atmos. This smart TV runs on Google TV, offering various features like Content Recommendations, Google Assistant, and Chromecast built-in. It also includes a voice-enabled smart remote and has a powerful processor.

B0C4YB8T7H-5

OnePlus 43-inch Y Series 4K smart TV

This is a 43-inch Y Series TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It features 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity. With 24 Watts output and Dolby Audio, the sound quality is top-notch. This TV is powered by Android TV, offering access to popular apps and the OnePlus Connect Ecosystem. It supports voice control and has a bezel-less design.

B09VCHLSJF-6

Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Sony Bravia 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV features a 3840 x 2160 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, providing a wide 178-degree viewing angle.

You can connect your set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, and gaming consoles effortlessly via 3 HDMI ports, with an additional USB port for hard drives and other USB devices.

It provides a rich audio experience with 20 Watts output, Open Baffle Speaker, Dolby Audio, and Clear Phase technology. with this smart TV, you can explore smart functionalities such as Google TV, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa support. The display is driven by a robust X1 4K Processor, delivering 4K HDR, Live Colour, 4K X Reality Pro, and Motion Flow XR100. This smart TV supports apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5, and Voot.

B09WN3SRC7-7

LG 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV comes with a 43-inch display boasting a resolution of 3840x2160 and a 60Hz refresh rate. It features built-in Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports for the connection of set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, and gaming consoles, as well as 2 USB ports for the linkage of hard drives and other USB devices. It comes with additional features like ALLM, eARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Optical, and Ethernet. It boasts Smart TV features like WebOS Smart TV, AI ThinQ, Apple Airplay 2 & Homekit, Game Optimizer, Filmmaker Mode, α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6, HDR 10, 1.5 GB RAM + 8 GB Storage, and unlimited OTT app support for platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.

B0C82ZHYQ8-8

If you liked any of these outstanding TVs, then think it over and make the decision. After all, why delay your date with so many amazing shows, movies and more, all just waiting to be switched on in your living room.