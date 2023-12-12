Touch Screen Laptops: Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro to HP Chromebook 14a, check out the top 10

Touch Screen laptops: Smartphones have become an integral part of our day-to-day life. It is really easy to navigate through them just because of their extremely utilitarian touch screens. Due to the same reason, users now want their laptops to have touch screens too. Various tasks can be performed in seconds if you have a touch screen laptop. So if you are looking for a touch screen laptop and are confused about which one to buy, then don't worry, we have got you covered. Here is a list of 10 touch screen laptops you should take a close look at, including Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro , HP Chromebook 14a, Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, and more. Check out the list of 10 touch screen laptops below:

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro Intel 13th Gen i7

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro Intel boasts a powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P processor, reaching up to 5.0 GHz and featuring 18 MB L3 Cache. Equipped with 16 GB LPDDR5 Memory and a speedy 512 GB NVMe SSD (expandable up to 1TB), this laptop ensures seamless multitasking and ample storage. Running on Windows 11 Home, it comes pre-installed with MS Office Home & Student 2021 and various Galaxy Ecosystem Apps.

The laptop's 16 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display offers a 3K WQXGA+ resolution (2880 x 1800), a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The aluminum body maintains an ultra-thin profile of 12.5mm and a lightweight design at 1.56kg.

Connectivity is enhanced with 2 Thunderbolt 4-USB Type-C ports, 1 USB Type-A, 1 HDMI, and a MicroSD Multi-media Card Reader. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6E and features a substantial 76 Wh battery, paired with a 65 W USB Type-C Adapter.

Additional features include a 1080p camera with an Intelligent Video Call Solution, Quad AKG Speakers with Dolby Atmos, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, and integration into the Galaxy Ecosystem with features like Samsung Pass, Second Screen, Quick Share, and more, making it one of the best touch screen laptops going around.

HP Chromebook 14a

The next on the list of touchscreen laptops is the HP Chromebook 14a, model 14a-na1004TU. It is powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor with a burst frequency of up to 2.8 GHz, this Chromebook offers swift computing capabilities. It is accompanied by 4 GB LPDDR4-2933 SDRAM and 64 GB eMMC storage.

Its 14-inch FHD touchscreen display, featuring IPS technology and anti-glare properties, delivers vibrant visuals with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. The laptop boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 82 percent, enhancing the immersive viewing experience. Intel UHD Graphics contributes to sharp and clear graphics.

It runs on Chrome 64, and incorporates Google Assistant for voice-enabled assistance. The device is equipped with versatile ports, including 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-C, 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-A, and a Headphone/Microphone Combo.

Other notable features include an HP 720 Wide Vision HD Camera with an Integrated dual array digital Microphone, a 2-cell cylindrical Li-Ion Polymer Battery (47 Whr) supporting Fast Charge, and Realtek RTL8822CE Wi-Fi with Bluetooth 5 combo for seamless connectivity.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5

The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 features a powerful 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor with a base speed of 2.1 GHz and a maximum speed of 4.0 GHz, offering a smooth computing experience. With 6 cores, 12 threads, and 8MB L3 Cache, it delivers efficient multitasking. Running on Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity, it comes pre-installed with MS Office Home and Student 2021 and includes a 3-month Xbox GamePass Ultimate subscription.

The laptop's 14-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display provides a vibrant visual experience with 250 nits brightness and a 45-inch NTSC color gamut, which makes it an excellent touch screen laptop. The 10-point multi-touch capability and 360-degree convertible design enhance versatility. Weighing only 1.5 kg and measuring 1.79 cm thin, it boasts a sleek profile with narrow bezels and a backlit keyboard. Security features include a fingerprint reader, and the HD 720p camera comes with a privacy shutter.

This laptop comes equipped with 8GB DDR4-3200 RAM and a 512GB SSD. The integrated AMD Radeon Graphics contributes to a seamless multimedia experience. The laptop also offers Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 52.5Wh battery supporting up to 8 hours of usage, with quick charging capability reaching 80 percent in just 1 hour. The audio setup includes 2 x 2W stereo speakers, HD Audio, and Dolby Audio for an immersive sound experience.

Dell Inspiron 7425 2in1 Touch Laptop

Another one on this list of touch screen laptops is the Dell Inspiron 7425 2-in-1 Touch Laptop. It boasts a powerful AMD Ryzen R5-5625U processor, reaching speeds of up to 4.3 GHz. Its memory and storage configuration includes 8GB DDR4 RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD, ensuring efficient multitasking and ample space for your files. Running on Windows 11 Home, it comes bundled with Office Home & Student 2021 for enhanced productivity.

The laptop features a stunning 14.0-inch FHD+ WVA Truelife Touch display with a narrow border, delivering vivid visuals at 250 nits brightness. Equipped with Dell Active Pen support, it offers a versatile touchscreen experience. The backlit keyboard, complemented by a fingerprint reader, adds a layer of convenience and security.

Graphics are powered by Radeon Graphics, contributing to a seamless multimedia experience. Connectivity options include HDMI 1.4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C with Power Delivery, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A ports, an SD card reader, and a headset jack for versatile connectivity. Weighing 1.7kg, this laptop is portable and includes a 15-month McAfee antivirus subscription for added security. Overall, the Dell Inspiron 7425 combines performance, functionality, and design in a compact 2-in-1 package.

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip (2022)

The ASUS VivoBook S14 Flip (2022) is a versatile 2-in-1 laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS Mobile Processor, with 8 cores and 16 threads. it delivers robust processing capabilities up to 4.4 GHz. The laptop boasts 16GB DDR4 memory (8GB onboard + 8GB SO-DIMM) and a spacious 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD for swift data access.

Featuring integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, the 14-inch FHD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio provides a vivid visual experience and can be the best option for touch screen laptops. The LED-backlit IPS-level panel supports touch input and stylus, achieving an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. The design is sleek at 1.89 cm thickness, adorned with a metallic-lid chassis, making it a lightweight 1.5 kg device.

Running on Windows 11 Home, the laptop includes pre-installed Office Home and Student 2021 for productivity. The 3-cell Li-ion battery, with a capacity of 50WHrs, promises up to 8 hours of usage, contingent on usage conditions. The backlit chiclet keyboard incorporates NumberPad 2.0 support, enhancing functionality.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Gen i5

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 Intel 13th Gen i5 EvoTM is a versatile 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop that combines power and portability. It is driven by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P processor, clocking up to 4.7 GHz with 12 MB L3 Cache, and accompanied by 16 GB LPDDR4x Memory, it ensures smooth multitasking. Its storage capacity includes a 512 GB NVMe SSD with an expandable slot up to 1TB. The laptop boasts an impressive 15.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, 500nits HDR, and supports touch functionality with an included S-Pen. If you are looking for a high-end touchscreen laptop, this can be a good choice.

Running on Windows 11 Home, it comes pre-installed with MS Office Home & Student 2021 and features Galaxy Ecosystem Apps. The laptop's sleek aluminum body measures 13.7mm in thickness and weighs only 1.46kg. Connectivity options are diverse, including Thunderbolt 4-USB Type-C, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, MicroSD, and a headphone out/mic-in combo. The laptop incorporates Wi-Fi 6E and is equipped with a 68 Wh battery, accompanied by a 65 W USB Type-C Adapter.

You can capture your moments with its 1080p camera, enjoy Dolby Atmos sound, and secure your device with the fingerprint reader. The Galaxy Ecosystem adds features like Samsung Pass, Second Screen, Multi Control, Quick BT Connection, Phone Link, Quick Share, Private Share, and the Galaxy Book Experience.

HP 2023 15.6 inch Touchscreen Display

Another one on this list of touch screen laptops is the HP 2023 laptop boasts powerful performance with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, reaching up to 4.1 GHz with Turbo Boost for optimal speed and responsiveness. Perfect for home office tasks, it combines high performance with instant responsiveness and top-notch connectivity. The 15.6-inch touchscreen HD display features micro-edge BrightView technology, providing a seamless and immersive viewing experience with a resolution of 1366 x 768. This touch-screen laptop makes it easy for you to perform day-to-day task.

For connectivity, the laptop offers 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo, along with two USB 3.1 ports and an HDMI port, ensuring you stay connected wherever you go. Enhancing communication, the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones delivers crystal-clear video calls.

Running on Windows 11 Home in S Mode, the laptop ensures a secure computing experience with fast boot times, increased responsiveness, and added protection against phishing and malware. With a sleek and thin design, coupled with a 256GB SSD, this laptop is not only powerful but also portable, making it an ideal choice for those on the move.

ASUS Rog Flow Z13

The ASUS Rog Flow Z13 (2022) is a cutting-edge 2-in-1 gaming laptop, featuring a 13.4-inch FHD+ 16:10 touch display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a captivating visual experience. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, it offers exceptional speed with a base speed of 2.3 GHz and a max turbo speed of 4.7 GHz across 14 cores (6 P-cores and 8 E-cores).

This touch screen laptop comes equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 VRAM MUX Switch, the laptop delivers impressive graphics performance with ROG Boost technology. The 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD ensures swift storage and retrieval of data, complemented by 16GB LPDDR5 5200MHz memory.

Immersive gaming experiences await, with the laptop coming bundled with a one-month Game Pass, including EA Play, and access to over 100 high-quality PC games, featuring titles like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Age of Empires IV. The 120Hz touch display, Pantone Validated for color accuracy, enhances gaming visuals, while the lightweight design at 1.18 kg adds portability.

Running on Windows 11 Home and pre-installed with Office Home and Student, the ASUS Rog Flow Z13 ensures a seamless user experience, further complemented by a one-year McAfee subscription for enhanced security.

HP Envy 2-in-1 Laptop

It comes with the robust Intel 13th Gen Core i5-1335U processor, this laptop operates at a formidable 4.60 GHz with 10 cores, 12 threads, and a 12 MB cache. Designed for mobility, it enables seamless learning, working, and creativity on the go, ensuring efficient multitasking with remarkable responsiveness.

The 14-inch IPS touch screen, boasting a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080, delivers vibrant images with stunning colors. The edge-to-edge FHD touchscreen enhances user interaction, providing an immersive viewing experience. With 8GB of RAM for smooth application handling and a 1TB PCIe SSD offering speedy performance and ample storage, this laptop optimizes efficiency for diverse tasks.

It features Intel Iris Xe graphics, ensuring crisp and visually stunning displays. The convenience extends to HP's Quick Charge, reaching 50 percent battery in approximately 30 minutes. The audio experience is enriched by HP Dual Speakers, crafted by Bang & Olufsen experts, delivering flawless PC audio. Additionally, the 6MP HP True Vision camera with a shutter ensures confident and secure video chats.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is a compact and versatile 12.4-inch touchscreen laptop designed to meet your computing needs efficiently. Powered by an Intel Quad-Core i5-1035G1 processor, it ensures smooth performance for various tasks. It comes with 4GB of RAM and a 64GB eMMC storage,

The laptop features a built-in webcam, facilitating seamless online classes, video conferences, and virtual meetings. Operating on Windows 10 Pro, it offers a familiar and user-friendly interface with enhanced security features. The inclusion of Bluetooth connectivity adds convenience for wireless peripherals. This may be the last one on the list of touch screen laptops, but it is not the least capable one. In fact, this touch screen laptop is ideal for on-the-go use and boasts a sleek design that's both lightweight and portable.