Top 10 camera phones under 20000: Samsung, iQOO to Redmi, check them all out now

While buying a smartphone, the first thing most people check is the camera specifications. Even when we are not looking for a camera smartphone, deep down we all want our phones should capture high-quality pictures. Nowadays, smartphone companies such as Apple, Samsung, and Google, hold a reputation for bringing top-notch camera phones to the market. However, these brands demand higher prices for their smartphone which not everyone can afford. Therefore, there are many other companies that develop smartphones with best-in market camera specifications which capture sharp and detailed images. We know that looking for an advanced camera smartphone on a limited budget is not an easy task but we have found some of the best camera phones under 20000, to help you get the best ones available. Exploring these smartphone would help you understand that not only premium smartphones has the best camera but budget smartphones can also do the job for you in a much lesser amount. So, here, check out the list of top 10 camera phones under 20000

What you should look for while purchasing a smartphone for photography purposes?

Firstly, check the amount of Megapixels the smartphone is offering in their main, ultra-wide, and macro lenses if they have a triple camera setup. Now, analyze how large the smartphone screen is as it will allow you to see more of the view in the camera. Check, the resolution of the display to judge if the picture quality is good or not.

Check how many types of lenses the smartphone model provides and which are beneficial for your usage. Additionally, check its video capturing specification and if it is able to capture 4K videos or not. These are some of the basic things which everyone should look for before buying a camera smartphone. Now, let's check out the list of the top 10 camera phones under 20000

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Samsung Galaxy M34:

In March 2023, the company launched the latest generation of the A-series smartphone. The smartphone was launched alongside the Samsung Galaxy A54, both in the mid-range segment. The Samsung Galaxy A34 comes with some exciting features and designs which may come to your liking.

The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 1000 nits High Brightness Mode to ensure a clear view in harsh sunlight conditions. Samsung introduced the smartphone with three exciting color including Awesome Lime, Awesome Silver, Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite.

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is powered by a MediaTek 2GHz Octa-Core processor paired with 8GB of RAM. It comes with two different storage models of 128GB and 256GB. The smartphone runs on Android version 13 and has received IP67 certification for water and dust protection. In terms of camera, it features a triple camera setup of 48MP main OISlens, 8MP ultra wide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. In the front, it comes with a 13MP punch hole camera. For lasting performance, it is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy A34 can be a perfect choice who are looking for the latest generation of Samsung smartphones.

B0C7C28GKF-1

iQOO Z7s:

The smartphone was launched this year in the latest of iQOO smartphone. It makes it to the top 10 camera phones under 20000 list as it offers attractive features and it comes with an impressive camera specification which will capture detailed images of objects, scenery, etc. The smartphone features a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with up to 90Hz refresh rate along with 1300 nits peak brightness. It also has a 360Hz touch sampling rate for smooth navigation.

Now, the camera specs of the smartphone include an impressive 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera, a 2MP Bokeh camera and a 16MP front camera which captures sharp images. Its camera features include Ultra Stabilization video recording, Micro Movie Mode, Dual View Video, Night Mode, Portrait mode, Double Exposure, and more.

The iQOO Z7s is powered by a Snapdragon 695 processor for powerful performance coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage to store all your large photos and videos. To capture images for hours, it is backed with a 4500 mAh battery and supports 44W FlashCharge. It claims to power up the device by 50 percent in just 23 minutes.

B07WFNTGLL-2

Redmi Note 12 Pro:

The smartphone by Redmi made its debut in early 2023 and suddenly gained popularity with its sleek design and amazing specifications. If you are a Redmi smartphone fan, then you would like this smartphone as well. The Redmi Note 12 Pro features a triple camera setup which consists of a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation support, an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor on the rear panel. For clicking selfies, the smartphone features a 16MP front camera.

For an amazing viewing experience, the smartphone features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, ensuring vivid and immersive visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimesity 1080 processor and it also features a big vapour chamber, a high CPU frequency, and compatibility with 10 5G bands. This smartphone comes with a generous 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage which can store all your images, apps, games, and more. Lastly, the smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

B0BRVFZSGV-3

Motorola G54:

It is the latest smartphone introduced the Motorola with amazing camera specifications and features that may come to your liking. It comes with a sleek and elegant appearance with Acrylic Glass Finish. The smartphone has a thickness of 8.89 mm and it only weighs 192 g. The Motorola G54 sports a Quad Pixel technology which has a 50MP main camera and 8MP Ultra Wide Angle Camera along with a 16 MP front camera. It has various photography modes such as Ultra Res, Dual Capture, Spot Color, Night Vision, Macro Vision, Portrait, Live Filter, Panorama, AR Stickers, Pro Mode (W/ Long Exposure), Smart Composition, Auto Smile Capture, Google Lens Integration, Active Photos, Timer and more.

It features a 6.55-inch IPS LCD pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of performance, the smartphone is equipped with a 7020 octa-core MediaTek Dimensity processor coupled with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. Additionally, it also offers expandable storage of up to 1 TB. It is backed with a 6000 mAh battery which supports a 33 W charger for lasting performance so you can click as many pictures as you want without worrying about the battery running out.

B0CJ6WZ8M3-4

Oppo A79:

Oppo recently launched a new A-series smartphone with eye-catching camera features and some amazing specifications at a very affordable price. The smartphone comes in two attractive color options: Glowing Green and Mystery Black color which you can choose according to your style and preferences. Now, coming to its photography capabilities, then it boosts a 50MP AI camera, a 2MP portrait camera, and an 8MP selfie camera which captures amazing quality pictures, perfect for your social media stories and posts.

In front, the smartphone features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole camera. It supports up to 90Hz refresh rate for effortless scrolling. For performance, the Oppo A79 is powered by MediaTek 6020 SoC that comprises dual 2.2GHz Arm Cortex-A76 performance cores and six 2GHz Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. It comes with an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage and it offers expandable storage support for up to 1TB via microSD cards. For lasting performance, it is equipped with a 5000mAh battery which supports a 33W fast charger. It also comes with a private safe to protect sensitive documents from prying eyes.

B0CL53S126-5

Vivo Y56:

Vivo launched the Y-series smartphone early in 2023 with a shiny design and amazing specifications. The smartphone features a water drop notch on the front for the selfie camera, a flat frame, and dual circular lenses on the back to accommodate the dual camera sensors. The smartphone sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ display and sports a flat frame with a 2.5D curve with rounded corners. It comes with a side fingerprint scanner along with the face wake feature.

For Photography, the smartphone comes with a dual camera setup which consists of a 50 MP Night main camera and a 2MP bokeh camera at the back. On the front, it features a 16MP camera for selfies.

The Vivo Y56 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also supports a virtual RAM of 8GB for additional storage. For ever-lasting performance, the smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. It runs the latest FunTouch OS 13 which is based on the Android 13 out of the box. With looks and unique features, it may be one of the great choices for you to get a camera phone under 20000.

B0BVLV8Y7N-6

Poco X5 Pro:

The Poco smartphone is also the latest from the brand which was launched in February 2023 with mind-blowing camera specs which are mostly seen in the premium range smartphones. If you are looking for a smartphone specifically for photography purposes, then Poco X5 Pro could be the right choice for you. The smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup which consists of a 108MP ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro sensor. It can record videos in 4K at 30fps. Additionally, in the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera.

Now, about its other specifications, then the smartphone boosts a 6.67-inch Xfinity AMOLED display with 900 nits of peak brightness and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ playback. The Poco X5 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset coupled with an Adreno 642L GPU. It runs on custom MIUI 14 based on Android 12 out of the box. For lasting performance, it is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 67W fast charging. You can have all these amazing features at a price lower than 20000.

B0BZDTM6X1-7

Lava Agni 2:

It's one of the latest smartphones by LAVA which comes with an attractive design and great features. The smartphone is the best photography and for gaming, therefore, it will satisfy all your needs. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch FHD + curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Its display also supports HDR, HDR 10 and HDR 10+, and Widevine L1. For photography, it features a quad Camera setup which consists of a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP Macro and 2MP Depth camera along with a 16MP selfie camera.

For a great smartphone experience, the smartphone is powered with an Octa-core 2.6GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7050 6nm processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Lastly, to enjoy longer performance, the smartphone is backed by a 4700mAh battery which supports a 66W fast charger.

B0C467KFNM-8

Realme Narzo 60:

The new generation of Narzo series smartphones by Realme was launched in July 2023. The smartphone comes with some of the amazing features which may come to your liking. It captures breathtaking images with its dual camera setup which consists of a 64MP main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, the smartphone features a 16MP selfie camera.

For performance, the smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage to store all your photos, videos, apps, and more. It is backed by a 5000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging capability.

B0C78B7KQH-9

B0C6Y9GJ47-10

After having read this far, surely you must have picked a favourite out of these top 10 camera phones under 20000. If that is what you want, then go right for it.