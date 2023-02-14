 Realme C55 Price in India (14, February, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Realme C55

    Realme C55

    Realme C55 is a Android v11 phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 6000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C55 from HT Tech. Buy Realme C55 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Last updated: 14 February 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37420/heroimage/150253-v1-realme-c55-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37420/images/Design/150253-v1-realme-c55-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P37420/images/Design/150253-v1-realme-c55-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹17,999 (speculated)
    64 GB
    6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    8 MP
    6000 mAh
    Android v11
    This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

    Realme Phones Prices in India

    Realme mobiles price in India starts from Rs.5,999. HT Tech has 232 Realme mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Realme C55 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 6000 mAh
    • 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
    Battery
    • Li-Polymer
    • 6000 mAh
    • Yes
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    Camera
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    Display
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • IPS LCD
    • 20:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 406 ppi
    • 1080 x 2408 pixels
    General
    • Android v11
    • C55
    • realme
    • Realme UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • June 14, 2023 (Unofficial)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, v5.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • Mali-G57 MP1
    • 4 GB
    • Unisoc T616
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 8MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Side
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    Realme C55