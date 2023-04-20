Home How To iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps

iOS 16 tips: Create stickers with your iPhone photos in simple steps

No need for third-party applications! Create customized stickers with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone. Check quick steps.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 20 2023, 20:53 IST
You can create stickers out of your photos on your iPhone with this simple iOS 16 trick. (Pexels)

Undoubtedly, iOS 16 update has changed the way users edit images on iPhones. Prior to the release of Apple iOS 16, iPhone users had to acquire third-party applications to eliminate the background of an image. Photoshop and Canva were among the applications necessary for performing any photo editing. However, with the iOS 16 update, you can now extract the primary subject of a picture, be it an individual or a building, from the remaining background and duplicate or share it. This implies that your iPhone can now perform photo-editing functions similar to those offered by Photoshop.

Not just photo editing, this feature is also perfect for those who love to share stickers while chatting with their friends. If you like to share stickers but can't find good apps to customise them, then this iOS 16 trick is a must to try at least once. This will eliminate the need for any third-party application to edit stickers out of your photos and will let you customize stickers quickly in no time. Wondering how to use it? Here is a quick guide on how to customise stickers on your iPhone with this amazing iOS 16 trick.

How to create stickers on your iPhone with iOS 16 trick

Step 1:

First, open the Photos app and select an image. 
Step 2:

Then touch and hold the object or objects you want to cut out. When you see a glowing line around the subject, release it.
Step 3:

Now, the copy or Share menu will pop up. 
Step 4:

You will get an option for "Quick Actions," tap on that to see more options and then, select "Remove Background."
Step 5:

Now, simply, tap "Copy" to add the new image file to your clipboard. This way you can paste it anywhere else.
Step 6:

Or, you can tap on "Share". This will show you options to save your photos and share them with your contacts, or any social media app. 
Step 7:

It will work as a sticker to share on your social media apps too.

First Published Date: 20 Apr, 20:52 IST
