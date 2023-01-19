 Realme C3 64gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Realme C3 64GB

    Realme C3 64GB is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 12 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Realme C3 64GB from HT Tech. Buy Realme C3 64GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34646/heroimage/137562-v3-realme-c3-64gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34646/images/Design/137562-v3-realme-c3-64gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34646/images/Design/137562-v3-realme-c3-64gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34646/images/Design/137562-v3-realme-c3-64gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34646/images/Design/137562-v3-realme-c3-64gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Realme C3 64GB Price in India

    Realme C3 64GB price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Realme C3 64GB is Rs.7,999 on amazon.in.

    Realme C3 64gb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 02h 42m 48s
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 727 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 727 Hours(2G)
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • CMOS
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 5 MP f/2.4, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Single
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • F1.8
    • F2.4
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    Design
    • Frozen Blue, Blazing Red, Volcano Grey
    • 195 grams
    • Yes, Splash proof
    • 164.4 mm
    • 75 mm
    • 8.9 mm
    • Back: Plastic
    Display
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • 20:9
    • 480 nits
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 270 ppi
    • 82.73 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 89.8 %
    General
    • Android v10 (Q)
    • realme
    • Realme UI
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • C3 64GB
    • February 14, 2020 (Official)
    • No
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Head: 1.113 W/kg, Body: 0.531 W/kg
    • No
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 25.0 s
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 12 nm
    • Mali-G52
    • 4 GB
    • MediaTek Helio G70
    • LPDDR4X
    • LPDDR4X
    • 12 MP + 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • Yes
    • 64 GB
    Realme C3 64gb