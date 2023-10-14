Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 512gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 512GB in India is Rs. 109,999. At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 512GB can be purchased for Rs. 109,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 512GB base model with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Mint, Graphite, Cream and Lavender. ...Read More Read Less