Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may come with the same camera specs that power Z Fold 5: Report

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 camera may not receive an upgrade this year! Know what leaks say about the upcoming fold generation.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 09 2024, 09:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 camera to retain similar specs as its predecessor. (HT Tech)

This year Samsung is rumored to have bigger plans for the upcoming foldable series. Several leaks claim that the company may include a Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Ultra” model. However, the  Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to receive very few upgrades when it comes to the camera. A recent leak highlighted that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will retain a similar camera design and specs as its predecessors. While the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra may be announced with greater specs and design. Know what Samsung is planning for the new generation of foldable devices. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 camera

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to receive a design boost, the camera specifications are rumoured to remain the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. A tipster who goes by the name of Ice Universe shared a post on X claiming that there will be no changes in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 camera. From configurations to sensors, the upcoming fold is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

This comes as a surprise to the people who have been waiting for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, if the rumours about an “Ultra” device are true, then it may steal the entire show with upgraded features. We can only be sure about the devices once its officially launched or Samsung reveals some information before the announcement. Therefore, we will have to wait for the official launch to confirm that the information provided by the tipster is accurate. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumoured specs

According to leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be powered by a  Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Just like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the  Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely receive a titanium frame and some major design improvements. As of now, Samsung is expected to hold the launch event early in July 2024. 

First Published Date: 09 Apr, 09:34 IST
