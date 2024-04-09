Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 may come with the same camera specs that power Z Fold 5: Report

This year Samsung is rumored to have bigger plans for the upcoming foldable series. Several leaks claim that the company may include a Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Ultra” model. However, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to receive very few upgrades when it comes to the camera. A recent leak highlighted that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will retain a similar camera design and specs as its predecessors. While the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra may be announced with greater specs and design. Know what Samsung is planning for the new generation of foldable devices.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 camera

While the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to receive a design boost, the camera specifications are rumoured to remain the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as well as the Galaxy Z Fold 4. A tipster who goes by the name of Ice Universe shared a post on X claiming that there will be no changes in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 camera. From configurations to sensors, the upcoming fold is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide.

Also read: Samsung may launch a “Ultra” model in the Galaxy Z Fold 6 series this year

This comes as a surprise to the people who have been waiting for the Galaxy Z Fold 6. However, if the rumours about an “Ultra” device are true, then it may steal the entire show with upgraded features. We can only be sure about the devices once its officially launched or Samsung reveals some information before the announcement. Therefore, we will have to wait for the official launch to confirm that the information provided by the tipster is accurate.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 receive 3C certification, confirming charging specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 rumoured specs

According to leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Just like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will likely receive a titanium frame and some major design improvements. As of now, Samsung is expected to hold the launch event early in July 2024.

