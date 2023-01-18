 Spice Pinnacle Fhd Mi 525 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Spice Pinnacle FHD Mi 525

    Spice Pinnacle FHD Mi 525

    Spice Pinnacle FHD Mi 525 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 808 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2100 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Spice Pinnacle FHD Mi 525 from HT Tech. Buy Spice Pinnacle FHD Mi 525 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹808
    8 GB
    5 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2100 mAh
    Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Spice Pinnacle Fhd Mi 525 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 2100 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    • Digital Zoom Touch to focus
    Design
    • 149.4 mm
    • 9.3 mm
    • 175 grams
    • Black, White
    • 74.9 mm
    Display
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 61.55 %
    • 441 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    General
    • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
    • Spice
    • July 11, 2013 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Pinnacle FHD Mi-525
    Multimedia
    • SRS Sound
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 0.912 W/kg
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6589T
    • 1 GB
    • PowerVR SGX 544
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Spice Pinnacle Fhd Mi 525 FAQs

    What is the price of the Spice Pinnacle Fhd Mi 525 in India?

    Spice Pinnacle Fhd Mi 525 price in India at 10,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6589T; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2100 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Spice Pinnacle Fhd Mi 525?

    How many colors are available in Spice Pinnacle Fhd Mi 525?

    What is the Spice Pinnacle Fhd Mi 525 Battery Capacity?

    Is Spice Pinnacle Fhd Mi 525 Waterproof?

    View More

    Spice Pinnacle Fhd Mi 525