Vivo X100s design leak hints at iPhone like aesthetic - details

Vivo X100s live images have surfaced ahead of its anticipated launch. Set to hit the market in China later this month, the smartphone has been subject to numerous leaks, the latest being a fresh batch of live images showcasing its design. The images, which were recently shared on Weibo, provide a clear view of the phone's front panel, featuring a centrally placed punch-hole selfie camera. Notably, the device sports flat edges reminiscent of the iPhone 15 and the Galaxy S24 Plus.

Vivo X100s Signature Camera Module

On the rear, the Vivo X100s maintains the signature large circular camera housing found in previous models, accommodating four sensors along with an LED flash positioned outside the circle. Additionally, the Zeiss branding is visible on the camera module.

Also read: Vivo V30e Vs Vivo V30: Know which V-series smartphone is better in specs, camera, price and more

Not sure which

mobile to buy?

Expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+, an overclocked variant of the Dimensity 9300, the smartphone is slated to debut alongside this chipset on May 7th in China. Rumoured specifications include a 15mm ultra-wide sensor, a 70mm periscope lens, a 50MP primary camera, and a macro sensor, mirroring the camera setup of the Vivo X100.

Also read: Vivo V30e 5G smartphone launched at ₹27,999 in India: Check specs, camera and offers

Vivo X100s Expected Features

Rumours also suggest that the Vivo X100s will boast a 1.5K FHD+ display with a resolution of 1260X2800 pixels, as well as a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support. It is expected to launch with a minimum of 16GB of RAM and will run on the Android 14 operating system out of the box. Colour options are speculated to include White, Black, Cyan, and Titanium.

Also read: Samsung announces Fab Grab Fest: From Galaxy S24 Ultra to Galaxy Z Fold 5, check deals on smartphones

The month of May could prove significant for Vivo, with rumours circulating about the launch of the Vivo X Fold 4 and Vivo Pad 3 devices. Moreover, anticipation is building for the debut of the Vivo X100s series, which may include the X100s Pro and X100 Ultra models.