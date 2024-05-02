Vivo V30e 5G smartphone launched at 27,999 in India: Check specs, camera and offers

After Vivo V30 and Vivo 30 Pro, the company launched another model under the V-series today. The Vivo V30e 5G finally debuts in India after several speculations. Earlier, Vivo revealed the smartphone design which resembles the Vivo V30 series and a few specifications that kept the excitement going. Now, the Vivo V30e is officially launched with India-inspired colour variants, Aura light, a 5500mAh battery, an ultra-slim 3D curved display, and more. Know what the new Vivo V30e has in store for users in the mid-range segment.

Vivo V30e 5G specs

The Vivo V30e 5G was announced with a gem-cut camera module, giving the device a premium look. The smartphone features a bezel-less 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh and up to 1300nits peak brightness which is the same as the predecessor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 paired with Adreno GPU. In terms of storage, the smartphone offers 8GB of RAM with up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Vivo V30e 5G is a camera-centric device which comes with a dual camera system and Aura Light for portrait shots. The dual lens includes a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, the smartphone features a 50MP Eye AF camera for selfies and video calling. The device also offers 2x portrait shots. Additionally, the smartphone is backed by a 5500mAh battery which offers 4 years of battery health. The device also supports 44W fast wired charging. The Vivo V30e 5G runs on FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14. Check out the Vivo V30e price and when it will be available to purchase.

Vivo V30e 5G price and availability

The Vivo V30e 5G comes in two colour variants: Velvet Red and Silk Blue. The Vivo V30e is priced at Rs.27999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs.29999 for the 8GB+256GB storage variant. Vivo is offering up to Rs.3000 instant discount on HDFC/ICICI/SBI Credit and Debit Cards. The offer will be applied from May 2 to May 16, 2024. Additionally, on the Vivo website, buyers can also get up to Rs.4000 exchange bonus.

The Vivo V30e 5G will be available to purchase on Flipkart and the company's official store.

