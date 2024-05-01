Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: From Google Pixel 8 to Nothing Phone 2, check deals on top smartphones

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Planning for a smartphone upgrade this summer? Flipkart has brought you a great opportunity to buy premium and mid-range smartphones at a very reasonable price. The Flipkart sale will officially begin on May 3, 2023, during which several smartphones across different brands including Google Nothing, Apple, and others will be available at huge discounts. Flipkart has recently revealed offers and discounts on top smartphones such as Google Pixel 8, Nothing Phone 2, and more.

List of Best Selling Products

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Top 5 discounted smartphones

Google Pixel 8: During the upcoming Flipkart sale, the latest Google Pixel 8 model will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 49999. The smartphone originally retails for Rs.75999 for the 128GB storage variant. Pixel 8 is the latest smartphone offered by Google and it is powered by the company's in-house Tensor G3 chipset. Additionally, the smartphone offers AI features. Nothing Phone 2: The Nothing Phone 2 was launched last year with some unique designs and features. Originally, the device is priced at Rs.39999. However, during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, the smartphone will be available at a discounted price of Rs.29999, making it a very reasonable buy if you are looking for a unique smartphone.

3. Google Pixel 7a: This smartphone comes under the affordable range of Google smartphones, but they are priced at a premium range. The Google Pixel 7a retails for Rs.43999 and during the sale, the smartphone will be available at a price of Rs. 31999 including bank offers and exciting cashback.

4. Samsung Galaxy S23:The flagship smartphone by Samsung will be available at a massive price cut rate during the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale. You can get the smartphone at a sale price of Rs.44999. The smartphone's original price is Rs.89999. The Galaxy S23 offers powerful performance, Galaxy AI features, amazing camera specs, and more.

5. iPhone 14: Lastly, the iPhone 14 will also get a huge sale discount from May 3. The smartphone will be available at a discounted price of Rs.55999, which is 19 percent less than its original price of Rs.69990.

