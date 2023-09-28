Icon
Home Tech News 5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI-generated child abuse images to Meta's AI chip chief's departure, more

5 things about AI you may have missed today: AI-generated child abuse images to Meta's AI chip chief's departure, more

AI Roundup: UK and US unite against AI-generated child abuse images, AI Algorithm achieves 90% accuracy in detecting signs of life for space exploration and much more today.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 28 2023, 00:11 IST
Icon
Get ready for Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri with JBL speakers
artificial intelligence
1/6 Elevate your Ganesh Chaturthi and Navratri celebrations with JBL speakers. Discover portable and splashproof options like Party Box Encore, Party Box 110, JBL PartyBox 310, PartyBox 710, and the upgraded JBL Boombox 3. Prices range from 19,999 to 65,999.  (JBL)
image caption
2/6 JBL Party Box Encore: The Party Box Encore speaker delivers uninterrupted entertainment for a solid 6 hours, making it the perfect companion for any gathering. Its portable design, featuring a water-resistant exterior, ensures easy transportation to any location. With the renowned JBL Original Pro Sound and deep bass, it guarantees a remarkable audio experience. Priced at Rs. 19,999, the Party Box Encore speaker is available in sleek black. (JBL)
image caption
3/6 JBL Party Box 110: Elevate any gathering with the PartyBox 110's unique LED light rings, combining vibrant visuals with powerful sound and deep bass. This splashproof speaker is ready for any adventure and even features guitar and mic inputs for an unmatched audio experience. With up to 12 hours of playtime, the party can go from day to night. Available in sleek black, it's priced at 29,999. (JBL)
image caption
4/6  JBL PartyBox 310: The JBL PartyBox 310 is a standout among competitors, boasting captivating sound, mesmerizing lights, and unmatched energy. This mobile, splash-resistant audio powerhouse encapsulates an entire celebration, offering 240 watts of JBL Pro Sound and a synchronized light show that grooves to the music's rhythm. It has an 18-hour battery life and is available in sleek black. Price is 44,999. (JBL)
image caption
5/6 JBL PartyBox 710: Streamlined top-panel controls, along with the PartyBox App, empower users to create unmatched audiovisual experiences. Customize pulsating strobe lights and immersive sound from twin tweeters and deep-bass woofers. Featuring a sturdy handle and durable wheels, this device ensures mobile festivities that match the party's ever-moving spirit. Available in sleek black for 65,999. (JBL)
image caption
6/6  JBL Boombox 3: It features a sleek new design with a sturdy metal handle, silicone grips, dual sidecaps, and waterproof, dustproof fabric. Inside, a new subwoofer ensures deep bass and pristine JBL Original Pro Sound with minimal distortion. Enjoy 24-hour playtime from morning motivation to late-night parties. Available in Black at an attractive price of 49,999.  (JBL)
artificial intelligence
View all Images
Know what’s happening in the AI universe today, September 27. (Pexels)

In some of the day's biggest artificial intelligence news, it has been reported that UK and US have united against AI-generated child abuse images; AI Algorithm have achieved 90% accuracy in detecting signs of life; a paralysed man has regained movement through AI brain implants; Cloudflare has unveiled AI tools for seamless model deployment and cost management- this and more in our daily roundup. Let us take a look.

1. UK and US unite against AI-generated child abuse images

The UK and US have joined forces to combat the surge in AI-generated child sexual abuse images. According to Gov.UK, Home Secretary Suella Braverman and US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas pledged to cooperate and develop solutions against this disturbing content. They have urged other nations to join their efforts. During her visit to Washington, Braverman praised the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for its work in child protection and called on social media companies to prioritise child safety.

2. AI Algorithm achieves 90% accuracy in detecting signs of life

An AI algorithm can detect signs of life with remarkable 90% accuracy, offering hope for extraterrestrial discoveries. Traditional sensors struggle with ageing organic molecules, but this AI system identifies subtle molecular patterns indicative of biological signals, even in ancient samples. The technology could revolutionise space exploration, potentially aiding moon and Mars missions, and searching for life on celestial bodies like Enceladus and Europa, guided by the "chemical rules of life," according to a Space.com report.

3. Paralysed man regains movement through AI brain implants

A Swiss man paralyzed due to a fall on ice has regained partial movement through smart surgery. The procedure involves brain implants using AI to interpret the patient's thoughts and intentions for movement. These signals are then transmitted to an abdominal implant, which stimulates the corresponding muscles. Dutch company Onward calls this "thought-driven movement" and reports initial success, offering hope for those with paralysis due to spinal cord injuries, CNN reported.

4. Cloudflare unveils AI tools for seamless model deployment and cost management

Cloudflare is launching AI tools to assist customers in deploying and running AI models at the network edge. Workers AI enables access to nearby GPUs on a pay-as-you-go basis, Vectorize offers a vector database for storing data representations, and AI Gateway provides cost management metrics. Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince says he aims to simplify AI management and reduce costs for users, emphasising the need for closer, low-latency AI inference to enhance the end-user experience. These tools leverage the ONNX toolkit to optimise AI model processing based on various constraints, TechCrunch reported.

5. Meta's AI chip chief to depart

Meta's AI chip lead, Alexis Black Bjorlin, is stepping down from her position at the end of the month. She led efforts to design custom AI chips for the company's data centres, a crucial part of Meta's transformation for the age of chatbots and image generators. Yee Jiun Song will take over, and the company will continue its AI hardware development. Meta plans to reveal more about its mixed-reality headsets and virtual assistants in the upcoming "metaverse, " according to a Reuters report.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Sep, 00:10 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

iPhone 15 Pro
Could iPhone 15 Pro become the go-to gaming console? AMD CEO shares her thoughts
china
China win historic eSports Asian Games gold as Haughey makes statement
E-sports
Thailand win maiden Games eSports medal as Japan get one over China
In the absence of adequate contract protection, AI could reproduce or remix voice actors' voices without their consent. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Video Game Performers Vote To Authorize Strike
Dream11
India demands $150 million in taxes from Tiger Global-backed gaming firm Dream11
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon